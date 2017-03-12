KCRW Broadcast 415

ON AIR
Fanatic! Another week and another great show! I am just back from a week in Mexico City where I checked out Iggy Pop, the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of Rock and Roll, play three nights. 

Mar 12, 2017

Fanatic! Another week and another great show! I am just back from a week in Mexico City where I checked out Iggy Pop, the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of Rock and Roll, play three nights. It was a great time. Teresa and Omar from Crystal Fairy were there for the second night. As you can see below, we start the show with a track from their excellent new album.


I listened to Rain’s La Vache Qui Rit album a few days ago for the first time since last August. That’s a seasonal one for me, after August 31, it goes out of rotation until spring. I thought it would be good to put a track from it into the mix. It’s frustrating that the record is so scarce and expensive when you do see one. There are a few on Discogs but they are a lot. If you ever see this one, or any other record on the Peterbilt label at an affordable price, you might want to check it out.


The Tony Conrad documentary Completely in the Present will show on the 16th at The Theater at the Ace Hotel. Conrad was a fascinating musician and thinker. I strongly recommend this doc to you. Here is information: 
http://www.acehotel.com/calendar/losangeles/un-private-collection-tony-conrad-completely-present


Did you notice the new Damaged Bug track in hour 1? That’s from a new split single on Famous Class. The flip side is Black Pus. Unsurprisingly, both songs are great. I think the color edition is gone but the black vinyl pressing is still available. Here is the Famous Class address for more information: http://famousclass.com/. It’s a good idea to get on the mailing list and get a heads up when these limited records hit.


Thanks for Engineer X, we have a sanitized version of H Eyes to start our second hour. It is restrictive, the language issues on radio but rules are rules. It is without a doubt, a great gathering of tunes that I hope you dig. Don’t you feel lucky that you like music? It’s not hard to find and always faithful. It’s one of the best deals humans get.


I hope you dig the show and listen to it at least twice.


Listen with intensity and STAY FANATIC!!!  
–– Henry


Twitter: @henryrollins 
Instagram: HenryandHeidi


Hour 1
01. Crystal Fairy - Necklace of Divorce / Crystal Fairy
02. The Birthday Party - Guilt Parade / The Birthday Party
03. The MC5 - Call Me Animal / Back In The USA 
04. The Mae Shi - Spoils Of Victory / Heartbeeps 
05. Le Forte Four - Aye Ma Ma (I’m Amok) / Bikini Tennis Shoes   
06. Rain - Snakeout / La Vache Qui Rit 
07. Tony Conrad w/ Faust - The Death Of The Composer Was In 1962 / Tony Conrad w/ Faust 
08. The Lost Sounds - I Sit I Watch I Wait / Lost Sounds 
09. Dad Jokes - Party Goblin 2 / Hopeless Vacation 
10. The Rangoons - C.B.T. Asylum / single 
11. Robert Petway - Boogie Woogie Woman / Mississippi Blues Vol. 3 
12. Damaged Bug - Rubber Lips / split single with Black Pus
13. Death from Above 1979 - Blood On Our Hands / You’re a Woman, I’m a Machine 
14. PJ Harvey - Losing Ground / Peel Sessions 
15. Ty Segall - Warm Hands (Freedom Returned) / S/T


Hour 2
01. The Ruts - H-Eyes / single
02. The Bad Brains - I Against I / I Against I 
03. Soccer Team - Nose To Chin / Real Lessons in Cynicism 
04. Wire - The 15th / 154 
05. Jah Stitch - Real Born African / Original Ragga Muffin (1975 -77)  
06. Dinosaur Jr - Over It / Farm 
07. The Heartbreakers - Let Go (original mix) / L.A.M.F. Definitive Edition 
08. UK Subs – Victim / single 
09. The Saints - (I’m) Stranded / (I’m) Stranded 
10. Caetano Veloso – Jóia / Jóia 
11. The Monks – Cuckoo / Black Monk Time 
12. Ex Hex - Waste Your Time / Rips 
13. Black Tambourine - By Tomorrow / Complete Recordings
14. The Fall - I’m Going to Spain / The Infotainment Scan 
15. Empire - New Emotion / Expensive Sound 
16. Jimi Hendrix - 3rd Stone From The Sun / Are You Experienced (mono)

