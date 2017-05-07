KCRW Broadcast 423

Fanatic! We have a great show for you here.



Hopefully, you will find this to be perfect warm weather listening. I have listened top to bottom twice and it’s working for me.



Next week, we will have a song by a new project Mike Patton has called Dead Cross. We have been cut loose on one song. It has some language issues, as far as FCC rules, so Engineer X had to remove parts of it. So, if Grave Slave sounds like part song / part sashimi, that’s why. He just sent it to me. I’m almost afraid to listen to it but I would rather play the hacked up version than not play it for you at all. I think we are in a post FCC world, with podcasts and other means of getting music. Terrestrial radio is somewhat limited but we carry on nonetheless.



I am just now getting to my RSD releases. I am finishing off the Stooges Heavy Liquid 2LP set. It’s mostly stuff you have heard before but there are a couple of things that I am not aware of turning up on other releases. So many of these tracks have been flogged so many times, I don’t see the point but I guess there’s always someone like me who will keep showing up.



I hope you got a chance to check out the RSD record that Larry Hardy of In the Red Records and I put out, the Pure Hell 1975 Acetate. Both tracks unreleased, only one copy of the source. Now, THAT’S a Record Store Day release, Fanatic. I think there are some left at Midheaven: https://www.midheaven.com/item/wild-one-courageous-cat-by-pure-hell.



So far, we have not been canned, so I am guessing that we will be back with you next week! Until then, fire up the stereo and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry



Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi



Hour 1

01. Levitations – Mallorca / Typical Girls

02. Lemmy & the WM3 Alliance Band - Thirsty & Miserable / Rise Above

03. Vibrant Thigh - Walking Away / Unzipping the Abstract

04. CFM - The Set Up / Dichotomy Desaturated

05. The Warmers - Totally Free / Wanted: More

06. Rites of Spring - Deeper Than Inside / End On End

07. Summer Flake - Number One / Time Rolls By

08. Antelope – Flower / Reflector

06. Chain & The Gang - What Is A Dollar? / Best of Crime Rock

07. The Scientists - You Only Live Twice / Absolute

08. Mark Robinson - Full-Length Taffeta Gown / Tiger Banana

09. Birthday Party - Sonny’s Burning / Bad Seed EP

10. New York Dolls - Looking for a Kiss / New York Dolls

11. Palms - A Supposedly Fun Thing I’ll Never Do Again / Stepbrothers

12. Dog Chocolate - I Don’t Know / Snack Fans

13. Zig Zags - Voices of the Paranoid / Zig Zags



Hour 2

01. Frederick Michael St. Jude - Babe, Ya Let My Hand Go / Almost Lost

02. David Bowie - No Plan / No Plan EP

03. The Enzymes – Speedwash / (Live @ Madam’s Organ 06-12-79)

04. Ty Segall - Connection Man / Manipulator

05. Damaged Bug - Liquid Desert / Bunker Funk

06. Lightnin’ Hopkins - Mojo Hand / Mojo Hand

07. Slim - It’s In the Mix / 12”

08. Empire - Him or Me / Expensive Sound

09. The UK Subs - Party In Paris / Punk Singles Collection

10. The Ruts - Demolition Dancing / Grin and Bear It

11. The Vibrators - Whips & Furs / Pure Mania

12. The Lurkers - New Guitar In Town / single

13. The Fall - Garden / Perverted by Language