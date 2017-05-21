KCRW Broadcast 425

ON AIR
Fanatic! I have been living in hotels for the last two weeks. This show was built over several nights in small rooms in different parts of Peru. In a few hours, I will start making my way back to Los Angeles.

May 21, 2017

Fanatic! I have been living in hotels for the last two weeks. This show was built over several nights in small rooms in different parts of Peru. In a few hours, I will start making my way back to Los Angeles. Three flights and twenty four hours later, I will hopefully stagger through LAX and into traffic.


Here are some worthwhile updates:

New Boris: https://www.hellomerch.com/collections/boris

New Guerilla Toss: https://guerillatoss.bandcamp.com

New My Cat Is An Alien: https://ellipticalnoise.bandcamp.com/album/mciaa-xavier-veilhan-studio-venezia-2017


The MCIAA is previously released material but in a limited 50 edition. This would be for the fan who has to have it all.


We will have a new GT track from the GT Ultra album next week.


As to this here show, it’s another warm weather collection! I have played it through a few times and think it’s ready to go. I have wanted to get the Lee Perry Kimble the Nimble track to you for a long time. I have a lot of Perry comps but none of them had the Kimble track, so I finally broke down and bought a download of it. It took all of a minute. The convenience felt slightly wrong but at least we have the track. We start our second hour with the great version by The Fall.


Hopefully, this will be two hours you will enjoy.


Thanks for listening and STAY FANATIC!!!  
–– Henry


Twitter: @henryrollins 
Instagram: HenryandHeidi


Hour 1
01. Lee Perry - Kimble the Nimble / The Upsetter Selection
02. Frederick Michael St. Jude - Day Quite Like Today / Almost Lost 
03. Ron Ford & Parlet - Bubble Gum Gangster / Clinton Family Jams 
04. Chain & the Gang - ‘Nuff Said / Best of Crime Rock 
05. The Moodists - Where The Trees Walk Downhill / Two Fisted Art 
06. Family Fodder - Debbie Harry / More Great Hits! 
07. Flin Flon - Flatbush (Samantha) / Chicoutimi EP 
08. Damaged Bug - Rick’s Jummy / Bunker Funk 
09. CFM - Pinch the Dream / Dichotomy Desaturated 
10. Generation X - Listen / self released single 
11. Boris – Rainbow / Gensho 
12. Grouper - A Cover Over / Dragging a Dead Deer Up a Hill 
13. Sort Sol - Marble Station / Under en Sort Sol 
14. The Birthday Party – Blundertown / single  

Hour 2
01. The Fall – Kimble / Peel Sessions 
02. Alan Vega - The Kiss / DuJang Prang 
03. Rain – Rivers / La Vache Qui Rit 
04. Q and Not U - District Night Prayer / Power Rock 
05. The Clash - The Leader / Sandinista! 
06. The Prima Donnas - Skin of Another Man / Drugs, Sex and Discotheques 
07. Jesse James - Red Hot Rockin’ Blues / Rockin’ Bones 
08. Wire - Blessed State / 154 
09. Angry Angles – Blockhead / Angry Angles 
10. David Chesworth - I Told You So / 50 Synthesizer Greats   
11. Aias - Bali / A La Piscina 
12. Dinosaur Jr. - Tiny Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not 
13. David Bowie - Red Money / Lodger 
04. Brigitte Fontaine & Areski Belkacem - Patriarcat Vous Et Nous 
15. Total Control - Sunday Baker] / Henge Beat

