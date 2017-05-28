KCRW Broadcast 426

Fanatic! Great to be back with you.

I hope you are getting enough listening in. I am keeping my numbers up with at least five albums played a day. When in doubt, putting a record on always seems to work for me.

Below, you will see that we have that new Guerilla Toss track starting off our show, in case you want to know more, here’s that GT info one more time: https://guerillatoss.bandcamp.com

Due to travel, I missed two shows I would have gone to. Those two groups start our second hour. Omar Souleyman and Kid Congo, if at all possible, never miss the chance to see them play. http://kidcongopowers.blogspot.com

Check out Mr. Souleyman’s schedule. The man gets around! http://www.songkick.com/artists/2070907-omar-souleyman

Last night, I rocked the Reliquary For A Dreamed Of World by 11Paranoias and a white vinyl pressing of the Boris/Merzbow Sun Baked Snow Cave albums.

https://11paranoias.bandcamp.com/music

And Ty Segall’s Sentimental Goblin 7” goes into its third pressing with yet another color variant!: https://store.suicidesqueeze.net/collections/frontpage/products/ty-segall-sentimental-goblin-ep-7

Oh yeah, didn’t want to forget, our Thee Oh Sees track is from the album Drop, which just got a new color variant, “Versace Vomit” in case you’re interested. Looks cool, sounds great: https://www.castlefacerecords.com/products/thee-oh-sees-drop

It should not surprise you that we are already at work putting together next week’s show.

Until next week, listen up and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1

01. Guerilla Toss - The String Game / GT Ultra

02. The Controllers - Top Secret / Controllers

03. The Minutemen - Cut / Buzz or Howl Under the Influence of Heat

04. Sort Sol - Life Took You For A Freq. / Stor Langsom Stjerne

05. Robert Johnson - Stop Breakin’ Down Blues / Complete Recordings

06. Death - You’re A Prisoner / …For the World To See

07. The Saints - Orstralia / Eternally Yours

08. Floor - Return To Zero / It’s Not the Same

09. Nervous Patterns - Black Whole / Nervous Patterns

10. Metal Urbain - Anarchie Au Palace / Anarchy In Paris

11. Thee Oh Sees - The Lens / Drop

12. Thor - Now Comes the Storm / Only the Strong

13. Generation X - One Hundred Punks / Generation X

14. Banzaii - Chinese Kung-Fu / single

15. Le Butcherettes - All You See In Me Is Death / Sin

16. The Lurkers - Ain’t Got A Clue / Fulhamn Fallout

17. Blouse - A Feeling Like This / Imperium

Hour 2

01. Omar Souleyman - Don’t Wear Black - Green Suits You Better / Highway To Hassake

02. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds - I Don’t Like / Haunted Head

03. Living Eyes - Square One / new

04. 11Paranoias - Milk Of Amnesia / Reliquary For A Dreamed Of World

05. Mark Robinson - Awake / The BJ Rubin Show: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

06. Mick Harvey - Anthracite / Pink Elephants

07. Frederick Michael St. Jude - Cecilia / Almost Lost

08. The Fall - The Mixer / Shift-Work

09. Slug Guts - Wild Country / Howlin’ Gang

10. Buzzcocks - Operator’s Manual / Love Bites

11. Motörhead - Tear Ya Down / Overkill

12. Suicide - Spaceship / The First Rehearsal Tapes

13. Joy Division - Wilderness / Unknown Pleasures

14. UK Subs - Same Thing / Brand New Age

15. The Ruts - Staring At The Rude Boys / Grin & Bear It

16. The Velvet Underground - I Heard Her Call My Name (mono) / White Light / White Heat