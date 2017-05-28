KCRW Broadcast 426

Fanatic! Great to be back with you.
I hope you are getting enough listening in. I am keeping my numbers up with at least five albums played a day. When in doubt, putting a record on always seems to work for me.
Below, you will see that we have that new Guerilla Toss track starting off our show, in case you want to know more, here’s that GT info one more time: https://guerillatoss.bandcamp.com
Due to travel, I missed two shows I would have gone to. Those two groups start our second hour. Omar Souleyman and Kid Congo, if at all possible, never miss the chance to see them play. http://kidcongopowers.blogspot.com
Check out Mr. Souleyman’s schedule. The man gets around! http://www.songkick.com/artists/2070907-omar-souleyman
Last night, I rocked the Reliquary For A Dreamed Of World by 11Paranoias and a white vinyl pressing of the Boris/Merzbow Sun Baked Snow Cave albums.
https://11paranoias.bandcamp.com/music
And Ty Segall’s Sentimental Goblin 7” goes into its third pressing with yet another color variant!: https://store.suicidesqueeze.net/collections/frontpage/products/ty-segall-sentimental-goblin-ep-7
Oh yeah, didn’t want to forget, our Thee Oh Sees track is from the album Drop, which just got a new color variant, “Versace Vomit” in case you’re interested. Looks cool, sounds great: https://www.castlefacerecords.com/products/thee-oh-sees-drop
It should not surprise you that we are already at work putting together next week’s show.
Until next week, listen up and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi
Hour 1
01. Guerilla Toss - The String Game / GT Ultra
02. The Controllers - Top Secret / Controllers
03. The Minutemen - Cut / Buzz or Howl Under the Influence of Heat
04. Sort Sol - Life Took You For A Freq. / Stor Langsom Stjerne
05. Robert Johnson - Stop Breakin’ Down Blues / Complete Recordings
06. Death - You’re A Prisoner / …For the World To See
07. The Saints - Orstralia / Eternally Yours
08. Floor - Return To Zero / It’s Not the Same
09. Nervous Patterns - Black Whole / Nervous Patterns
10. Metal Urbain - Anarchie Au Palace / Anarchy In Paris
11. Thee Oh Sees - The Lens / Drop
12. Thor - Now Comes the Storm / Only the Strong
13. Generation X - One Hundred Punks / Generation X
14. Banzaii - Chinese Kung-Fu / single
15. Le Butcherettes - All You See In Me Is Death / Sin
16. The Lurkers - Ain’t Got A Clue / Fulhamn Fallout
17. Blouse - A Feeling Like This / Imperium
Hour 2
01. Omar Souleyman - Don’t Wear Black - Green Suits You Better / Highway To Hassake
02. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds - I Don’t Like / Haunted Head
03. Living Eyes - Square One / new
04. 11Paranoias - Milk Of Amnesia / Reliquary For A Dreamed Of World
05. Mark Robinson - Awake / The BJ Rubin Show: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
06. Mick Harvey - Anthracite / Pink Elephants
07. Frederick Michael St. Jude - Cecilia / Almost Lost
08. The Fall - The Mixer / Shift-Work
09. Slug Guts - Wild Country / Howlin’ Gang
10. Buzzcocks - Operator’s Manual / Love Bites
11. Motörhead - Tear Ya Down / Overkill
12. Suicide - Spaceship / The First Rehearsal Tapes
13. Joy Division - Wilderness / Unknown Pleasures
14. UK Subs - Same Thing / Brand New Age
15. The Ruts - Staring At The Rude Boys / Grin & Bear It
16. The Velvet Underground - I Heard Her Call My Name (mono) / White Light / White Heat