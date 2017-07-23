KCRW Broadcast 434

Just so you know, we are two weeks away from our show with Mike Patton. That’s right, Fanatic, we will be live with Mike Patton on August 6. The man sent me a ton of music and over the last several days, we have been making choices and I think we’re almost there. It’s going to be a great show with some very interesting music.
I just got my copy of the new Boris album Dear. This one’s not to be missed. Heavy as hell. Sounds amazing. We have a track from it already lined up for next week’s show.
I think I told you that Larry at In the Red Records and I put out a 7” for RSD 2017. If I didn’t, we did. It has two tracks from the legendary band Pure Hell. The resided on an acetate, Wild One and Courageous Cat, tracks found on the Noise Addiction album but recorded before. I got curious to see if there were any still around and looked on Discogs. I found one guy with several of them for cheap. It came out great. If you’re looking to get one, there are some there and some at the Midheaven site I think. Worth checking out and all profits go to the band.
This is another fantastic gathering of tunes, which we hope you enjoy.
Until next week, play more music and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi
Hour 1
01. The Fall - Brillo De Facto / New Facts Emerge
02. Mikey Young - Walking for Pleasure / Your Move Vol. 1
03. Devo - S.I.B. (Swelling Itching Brain) / Duty Now for the Future
04. Tinariwen - Amassakoul ‘N’Ténéré / Amassakoul
05. Alan Vega – Stars / IT
06. Ex Hex - Waste Your Time / Rips
07. Robert Johnson - Walkin’ Blues / The Centennial Collection
08. Wire - Indirect Enquiries / 154
09. Pontiak – Dirtbags / Dialectic of Ignorance
10. Slayer - Hate Worldwide / World Painted Blood
11. Jiraphand Ong-Ard - Siamese Boxing / Thai Beat A Go-Go Vol. 03
12. Bad Brains – I / Greatest Riffs
13. The Chiefs - Tower 18 / Holly-West Crisis
14. Jimi Hendrix - Burning of the Midnight Lamp / singles collection
Hour 2
01. The Ruts - In A Rut / At the BBC
02. Hawkwind - Master of the Universe / In Search of Space
03. David Bowie - Hang On To Yourself / Bowie at the Beeb
04. Dax Riggs - Truth In The Dark / We Sing of Only Blood or Love
05. Sort Sol - Off Morning / Dagger & Guitar
06. The Birthday Party - Mr. Clarinet / The Birthday Party
07. The Weirdos - Solitary Confinement / Weird World Vol. 1
08. Black Randy & the Metro Squad - Down at the Laundrymat / single
09. Bloods - What Do I Care / Rice Is Nice Vol. 2
10. Kid Congo and the Pink Monkey Birds - Catsuit Fruit / Gorilla Rose
11. The Cramps - Rockin’ Bones / Psychedelic Jungle
12. The Gun Club - The Great Divide / Pastoral Hide & Seek
13. Le Butcherettes - Take A Step Back / A Raw Youth
14. Parliament - Flash Light / Funkentelechy Vs. The Placebo Syndrome