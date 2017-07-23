KCRW Broadcast 434

Just so you know, we are two weeks away from our show with Mike Patton. That’s right, Fanatic, we will be live with Mike Patton on August 6. The man sent me a ton of music and over the last several days, we have been making choices and I think we’re almost there. It’s going to be a great show with some very interesting music.

I just got my copy of the new Boris album Dear. This one’s not to be missed. Heavy as hell. Sounds amazing. We have a track from it already lined up for next week’s show.

I think I told you that Larry at In the Red Records and I put out a 7” for RSD 2017. If I didn’t, we did. It has two tracks from the legendary band Pure Hell. The resided on an acetate, Wild One and Courageous Cat, tracks found on the Noise Addiction album but recorded before. I got curious to see if there were any still around and looked on Discogs. I found one guy with several of them for cheap. It came out great. If you’re looking to get one, there are some there and some at the Midheaven site I think. Worth checking out and all profits go to the band.

This is another fantastic gathering of tunes, which we hope you enjoy.

Until next week, play more music and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1

01. The Fall - Brillo De Facto / New Facts Emerge

02. Mikey Young - Walking for Pleasure / Your Move Vol. 1

03. Devo - S.I.B. (Swelling Itching Brain) / Duty Now for the Future

04. Tinariwen - Amassakoul ‘N’Ténéré / Amassakoul

05. Alan Vega – Stars / IT

06. Ex Hex - Waste Your Time / Rips

07. Robert Johnson - Walkin’ Blues / The Centennial Collection

08. Wire - Indirect Enquiries / 154

09. Pontiak – Dirtbags / Dialectic of Ignorance

10. Slayer - Hate Worldwide / World Painted Blood

11. Jiraphand Ong-Ard - Siamese Boxing / Thai Beat A Go-Go Vol. 03

12. Bad Brains – I / Greatest Riffs

13. The Chiefs - Tower 18 / Holly-West Crisis

14. Jimi Hendrix - Burning of the Midnight Lamp / singles collection

Hour 2

01. The Ruts - In A Rut / At the BBC

02. Hawkwind - Master of the Universe / In Search of Space

03. David Bowie - Hang On To Yourself / Bowie at the Beeb

04. Dax Riggs - Truth In The Dark / We Sing of Only Blood or Love

05. Sort Sol - Off Morning / Dagger & Guitar

06. The Birthday Party - Mr. Clarinet / The Birthday Party

07. The Weirdos - Solitary Confinement / Weird World Vol. 1

08. Black Randy & the Metro Squad - Down at the Laundrymat / single

09. Bloods - What Do I Care / Rice Is Nice Vol. 2

10. Kid Congo and the Pink Monkey Birds - Catsuit Fruit / Gorilla Rose

11. The Cramps - Rockin’ Bones / Psychedelic Jungle

12. The Gun Club - The Great Divide / Pastoral Hide & Seek

13. Le Butcherettes - Take A Step Back / A Raw Youth

14. Parliament - Flash Light / Funkentelechy Vs. The Placebo Syndrome