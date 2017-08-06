KCRW Broadcast 436

Fanatic! Mike Patton, of Dead Cross, Mr. Bungle, and of course Faith No More, will be our live in studio guest for the entire show. Mike will be picking the music, so please, buckle up, tune in and expect the unexpected.



Guest host Mike Patton with Henry Rollins

I hope you enjoy our visit with Mike Patton. We talked afterwards and he had a blast and asked if he could come on the show again some time. Of course, we thought that was a great idea, so get ready for that.

Below are all the tracks that we got to. Mike is interested in a lot of different music. He and I have had some great conversations over the years. A few of the songs we played on this show, I have found the full albums and will get some of the tracks into upcoming shows.

Thanks for putting up with us and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Hour 1

01. The Bad Brains - Pay To Cum / single

02. Tom Jones – Thunderball / 20th Century Masters Series

03. Young Fathers - Rain or Shine / White Men Are Black Men Too

04. Quincy Jones - Rack ‘Em Up / The Pawnbroker

05. Terveet Kadet – Brutaali / Lapin Helvetti

06. Dead Cross - Seizure and Desist / Dead Cross

07. Jacques Brel - La chanson de Jacky / Ces Gens-là

08. Tom Dissevelt - Whirling (Sonik R-Entry) / Popular Electronics: Early Dutch Electronic Music From Phillips Research Laboratories 1956-1963

09. White Noise - Love Without Sound / An Electric Storm

10. Charlie Parr – Cropduster / Roustabout

11. Messer Chups - Tremolo From the Crypt / Heretic Channel

12. João Gilberto - Astronauta (Samba Da Pergunta) / Personalidade

Hour 2

01. Funkadelic - I Got A Thing, You Got A Thing, Everybody’s Got A Thing / Funkadelic

02. Die Kreuzen - All White / October File & Die Kreuzen

03. Adriano Celentano – Ventiquattromila Baci / La Mia Storia Vol. 1

04. Conlon Nancarrow - #49c / Studies For Player Piano Vol. 5

05. Dion McGregor - Food Roulette / The Further Somniloquies of Dion McGregor

06. Basil Kirchin - Primitive London 1 / Primitive London

07. Chet Baker - The Thrill Is Gone / Chet Baker Sings

08. Nino Rota - Pin Penin / Casanova

09. The Cosmic Rays w/Le Sun Ra & Arkestra - Bye Bye /The Eternal Myth Revealed, Vol. 1