HENRY
ROLLINS

KCRW Broadcast 437

Fanatic! The last few nights, it’s been Keiji Haino, Coltrane, Crystal Fairy, James Chance to name but a few.

Aug 13, 2017

Fanatic! Up quite early and in the office. Listening to all the tracks for the show. You know me, Fanatic, I always like what we’ve put together.

The show last week with Mike Patton was really cool, right? He texted me yesterday and said he had a great time. We will have to get him back on the show sometime. He’s a busy man, so it might take awhile.

If you were curious about anything we listened to last week, the new notes, with all the songs we played are now up.

Not knowing where you’re listening from, I don’t know what weather you’re presently enduring. Los Angeles is typically hot. It’s been making for great night time listening. The last few nights, it’s been Keiji Haino, Coltrane, Crystal Fairy, James Chance to name but a few.

A lot of great music to look forward to this year and we’re on it as best we can.

Find shade and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1
01. Boris – Kagero / Dear
02. Guerilla Toss - Skull Pop / GT ULTRA
03. The Fall - New Facts Emerge / New Facts Emerge
04. Tim Presley - Solitude Cola / The Wink
05. Pikacyu-Makoto - I’ll Forgive / Galaxilympics
06. Male Gaze - Pale Gaze / Miss Taken
07. Dinosaur Jr. - I Walk For Miles / Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not
08. Nymphs - Wasting My Days / Live At The Viper Room
09. Shag - Stop And Listen / Trash Box
10. Terry - Give Up The Crown / Remember Terry
11. Crystal Fairy - Under Trouble / Crystal Fairy

Hour 2
01. The Nation Of Ulysses! - Love Is A Bull Market / 13-Point Program to Destroy America
02. David Bowie - African Night Flight / Lodger
03. Iggy Pop - In The Lobby / Post Pop Depression
04. Sea-Saw - I Found A Time Compressor / Magnétophone
05. Ris Paul Ric - Daft Young Cannibals / Purple Blaze
06. Jeich Ould Chighaly – Wezin / Wallahi Le Zein!!
07. Cabaret Voltaire - Messages Received / The Voice of America
08. Ex-Cult - Sid Visions / Midnight Passenger
09. The Misfits - Spook City, USA / Box Set
10. Fugazi - Two Beats Off / Repeater
11. Alan Vega - Motorcycle Explodes / IT
12. Brian Eno - Sky Saw / Another Green World
13. Chihei Hatakeyama - White Light / A Long Journey
14. Albert Ayler - Holy Ghost / Live In Greenwich Village

