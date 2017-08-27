ON AIR
HENRY
ROLLINS

KCRW Broadcast 439

Fanatic! This. Is. It. Our last show for August.

Aug 27, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Fanatic! This. Is. It. Our last show for August. I don’t know if you ordered your Oh Sees record, Orc, a few days ago when they went up on the Castle Face site but I did and rocked it yesterday. The band has done it again. Another great one. We start our show off with a new track from it. We will be getting into this record as the weeks go on.

The below sets form our wave of farewell to summer. Next week, when we are live with Shepard Fairey, we will start moving into post summer fare. I know it’s not autumn yet for awhile but August is it for me.

A great gathering of songs we have here for you. I was listening down to all of them yesterday and it sounds great. The Gary Wilson track is a standout. The album is really cool. You can find that at Feeding Tube Records: http://feedingtuberecords.com. There is always something happening there. They stay busy.


We have some new tunes from the brick of records I got from Richie at Strangeworld. Next week, we will be able to start playing tracks from the new Rice Is Nice mix tape. Some great tunes on that one.

Hope you dig the show. Remember next Sunday, we are back with you live with our old pal and sonic ally, Shepard Fairey!

Rage all the way to the end of August and STAY FANATIC!!!  
–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins 
Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1
01. Oh Sees - The Static God / Orc 
02. Kim Salmon - Diary Entries Over A Major 7 / E(A)nest 
03. Rites of Spring - Drink Deep / Rites Of Spring 
04. Buzzcocks - Why She’s The Girl From The Chainstore / single 
05. The UK Subs - I Live In A Car / Singles Collection 
06. Neo / Small Lives / Vortex Live 
07. Maria Violenza - Young Boy / Tendres Ténèbres 
08. Rain – Rivers / La Vache Qui Rit 
09. Air Miami - Fight Song / Wakefield Vol. 1 
10. Second Layer – Distortion / World of Rubber
11. Brian Eno - Blank Frank / Here Come the Warm Jets 
12. Gary Wilson - You Were The First / Live at CBGB 
13. Sort Sol – Abyss / Dagger & Guitar 
14. Alan Vega - Jesus Screams / IT

Hour 2 
01. The Damned - Plan 9 Channel 7 / Machine Gun Etiquette
02. The Ruts - In A Rut / Ruts Singles 
03. David Bowie - Up The Hill Backwards / Scary Monsters 
04. The Birthday Party - The Friend Catcher / single 
05. Wire - 40 Versions / 154
06. Supersystem - White Light / White Light / A Million Microphones
07. Wet Lips - See You Later / Wet Lips 
08. Holland - Vari-Speed / Darla 100
09. Guerilla Toss - TV Do Tell / GT ULTRA
10. Minor Threat - Stepping Stone / Complete Discography 
11. Boris – Biotope / Dear 
12. Le Butcherettes - Boulders Love Over Layers Of Rock / Cry Is For The Flies 
13. The Ramones - Outsider / Subterranean Jungle 
14. Dog Chocolate - Some Kinda Summer / Snack Fans 
15. Charles Bogert with Toads - Mating call of the American Toad / Sounds of North American Frogs 
16. Mira & Ginger - Oh September / Teenbeat 20

CLOSE