KCRW Broadcast 442

An artist I don’t know anything about but is very interesting, Franco Battiato, will start our show. Some of his work has been reissued by the very excellent Superior Viaduct. Steve sent files of the albums and I thought we should check out a track. Some really cool upcoming releases on this label. For more info.

I have great news. There’s a new Chain & The Gang album, Experimental Music, coming out soon on Radical Elite / Dischord. You can pre order now and get in on the limited 200 clear vinyl and get two songs. Of course, we’re going to listen to a track of it but in classic Fanatic style, we will check out a track that isn’t either of the two that come with the pre-order, because we’re so cool. The album is really great. Here’s the info.

Also, in the run do not walk department, are the Eno half speed master reissues. Two LP sets, cut at 45 rpm. They sound incredible. Your stereo will hug you.

A band I was turned onto by the good folks at Upset! The Rhythm out of the UK, called The World will start our second hour. Such a cool record. I hope you like them.

We just got a cool care package from Gary Wilson’s people, so we’ll get into a track from one of those records in hour 2. Don’t forget about that great live at CBGB album of Gary’s that just came out on Feeding Tube. Looks like the black vinyl edition is out of print. I hope that turns around.

Show happening at Beyond Baroque: September 23 Saturday 7:00 pm : 40 years of punk: special guest Inger Lorre of the Nymphs! A special Music N Movies event featuring Inger Lorre of the Nymphs with Eric James Contreras, Sonic Utopia, and also a double feature: The Kustomonsters Movie by Craig Clark, and Scenesters: Music, Mayhem and Melrose Ave, 1985-1990! Regular admission. Members free.

Beyond Baroque

681 N. Venice Blvd.

Venice, CA 90291

info@beyondbaroque.org

Of course, we are saddened by the loss of Grant Hart. I got the news on my way to a show in San Diego. I feel so lucky to have seen Hüsker Dü as many times as I did. Incredible. I remember one time, I think we were in Santa Barbara. Bill and I were watching them play, knowing we had to go on after them. I’ll never forget it, we looked at each other at the same time and shook our heads. What a loss.

We will be live in the studio. I think it will be me and Engineer Am-Rock. Please tune in if you can.

Keep listening and stay Fanatic.

–– Henry

Hour 1

01. Franco Battiato - Una Cellula / Fetus

02. Pupil Wah - Spirituous Earth / Alien Paradigm

03. Terry - The Colonel / Remember Terry

04. The Oh Sees - Cadaver Dog / Orc

05. Alex Cameron - Politics Of Love / Forced Witness

06. Ty Segall - Dust / Fried Shallots

07. Devo - Turn Around (demo) / Recombo DNA

08. Pikacyu / Makoto - Minakata Loid / Om Sweet Home: We Are Shining Stars from Darkside

09. The Cravats - Motorcycle Man / Dustbin of Sound

10. Chain & the Gang – Experimental Music / Experimental Music

11. Rackett - Prey / Rice Is Nice Mix Tape Vol. 4

12. Brian Eno - The True Wheel / Taking Tiger Mountain By Strategy

13. Inger Lorre – Monitor / Live at the Viper Room

Hour 2

01. The World - Ghost Town / First World Record

02. Gen Pop - Teach Me How To / On the Screen

03. Wet Lips – Space Jam – Wet Lips

04. Hüsker Dü - Erase Today / The Blasting Concept Volume II

05. Whirlywirld - Moto / Complete Studio Works

06. Emily Jane White - Time on Your Side / Dark Undercoat

07. Ex-Cult - Cemetery Secretary / Ex-Cult

08. Molly Nilsson - Not Today Satan / Imaginations

09. Gary Wilson - I Really Dig Your Smile / Alone With Gary Wilson

10. David Lynch - The Big Dream / The Big Dream

11. The Bad Brains - Jammin at the Atlantis / Black Dots

12. Thor - Galaxina / Ride of the Chariots

13. Jay Reatard - Nightmares / Blood Visions

14. Jimi Hendrix - Voodoo Child (Slight Return) / Live at Woodstock