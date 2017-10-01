KCRW Broadcast 444

Fanatic! Here we are in the great month of October. My favorite one of the year.

All four of our October shows were worked on at once. I tried to make one big show and break it into four parts. What I was going for was four C-90 mix tapes.

I wanted to remind you about Chain & the Gang’s Experimental Music album out now on Dischord.

Also, if you look around, you can find the Chain & the Gang Live at Third Man record. So great!.

If you check the tracks below, you might see what I mean about the mix tape idea. It’s just good music from a lot of our familiar sonic allies. This will be our mode for the rest of the month.

November shows are already in the works and there’s lots of new music to get ready for.

Until then, get ready for some great tunes.

Listen to records and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1

01. The Damned - Neat Neat Neat / Damned Damned Damned

02. Doctor Mix & the Remix - No Fun (single A side mix) / Wall Of Noise (CD version)

03. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Stranger Than Kindness / Your Funeral . . . My Trial

04. The Models - Man Of The Year / I Wanna Punk Rock

05. Chain & The Gang - Everything Worth Getting (Is Gone) / Minimum Rock n Roll

06. The Rolling Stones - Shattered / Some Girls

07. David Bowie - Sound And Vision / Low

08. Iggy Pop - Funtime / The Idiot

09. The Misfits - In The Doorway / Static Age

10. Gen X - Untouchables / Kiss Me Deadly

11. The UK Subs - Scum Of The Earth / The Singles

12. Those Naughty Lumps - Iggy Pop’s Jacket / single

13. Glaxo Babies - Who Killed Bruce Lee? / Labels Unlimited

14. Wire - Lowdown / Pink Flag

15. Saint Vitus - Look Behind You / Blasting Concept Vol. II

Hour 2

01. Killing Joke - Change / Killing Joke

02. Sid Vicious - C’mon Everybody / Flogging A Dead Horse

03. The MC5 - Looking At You / Best of

04. Ex-Cult - Government Birdcage / Negative Growth

05. Wurm - I’m Dead / single

06. Soccer Team - Solid Ring Fighters / “Volunteered” Civility & Professionalism

07. Buzzcocks - Everybody’s Happy Nowadays / Singles Going Steady

08. The Warmers - Poked It With A Stick / The Warmers

09. The Ruts - West One (Shine On Me) 7” Version / Grin & Bear It

10. Jah Stitch - Set Up Yourself Dreadlocks / If Deejay Was Your Trade

11. Roky Erickson - I Have Always Been Here Before / Gremlins Have Pictures

12. Robert Johnson - Phonograph Blues / The Centennial Collection

13. Dax Riggs - Wall Of Death / We Sing Of Only Blood Or Love

14. Holland - Operation Snow White / Sodium Fawn

15. Tilt - Arkade Funk / 12”