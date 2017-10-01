KCRW Broadcast 444

Fanatic! Here we are in the great month of October. My favorite one of the year.
All four of our October shows were worked on at once. I tried to make one big show and break it into four parts. What I was going for was four C-90 mix tapes.
I wanted to remind you about Chain & the Gang’s Experimental Music album out now on Dischord.
Also, if you look around, you can find the Chain & the Gang Live at Third Man record. So great!.
If you check the tracks below, you might see what I mean about the mix tape idea. It’s just good music from a lot of our familiar sonic allies. This will be our mode for the rest of the month.
November shows are already in the works and there’s lots of new music to get ready for.
Until then, get ready for some great tunes.
Listen to records and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi
Hour 1
01. The Damned - Neat Neat Neat / Damned Damned Damned
02. Doctor Mix & the Remix - No Fun (single A side mix) / Wall Of Noise (CD version)
03. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Stranger Than Kindness / Your Funeral . . . My Trial
04. The Models - Man Of The Year / I Wanna Punk Rock
05. Chain & The Gang - Everything Worth Getting (Is Gone) / Minimum Rock n Roll
06. The Rolling Stones - Shattered / Some Girls
07. David Bowie - Sound And Vision / Low
08. Iggy Pop - Funtime / The Idiot
09. The Misfits - In The Doorway / Static Age
10. Gen X - Untouchables / Kiss Me Deadly
11. The UK Subs - Scum Of The Earth / The Singles
12. Those Naughty Lumps - Iggy Pop’s Jacket / single
13. Glaxo Babies - Who Killed Bruce Lee? / Labels Unlimited
14. Wire - Lowdown / Pink Flag
15. Saint Vitus - Look Behind You / Blasting Concept Vol. II
Hour 2
01. Killing Joke - Change / Killing Joke
02. Sid Vicious - C’mon Everybody / Flogging A Dead Horse
03. The MC5 - Looking At You / Best of
04. Ex-Cult - Government Birdcage / Negative Growth
05. Wurm - I’m Dead / single
06. Soccer Team - Solid Ring Fighters / “Volunteered” Civility & Professionalism
07. Buzzcocks - Everybody’s Happy Nowadays / Singles Going Steady
08. The Warmers - Poked It With A Stick / The Warmers
09. The Ruts - West One (Shine On Me) 7” Version / Grin & Bear It
10. Jah Stitch - Set Up Yourself Dreadlocks / If Deejay Was Your Trade
11. Roky Erickson - I Have Always Been Here Before / Gremlins Have Pictures
12. Robert Johnson - Phonograph Blues / The Centennial Collection
13. Dax Riggs - Wall Of Death / We Sing Of Only Blood Or Love
14. Holland - Operation Snow White / Sodium Fawn
15. Tilt - Arkade Funk / 12”