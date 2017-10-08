KCRW Broadcast 445

Fanatic! It’s been a strange week. I did most of it on very little sleep. It’s a few hours out from show time and it just hit me that I haven’t written any show notes. Sorry about that.

Below are the tracks we have lined up. Unfortunately, I’m in the middle of a lot of work and don’t have time to write any more than this. I apologize for the brevity.

Thanks for listening and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1

01. The Damned - Sick Of Being Sick / single

02. The Ruts - In A Rut / single

03. Suicide - Ghost Rider / Suicide

04. Wire - Ex-Lion Tamer / Pink Flag

05. The Adverts - Bored Teenagers / single

06. One Last Wish - Break to Broken / 1986

07. The Fall - Totally Wired / Early Singles

08. The Cramps - Rockin’ Bones (Hot House Studios, NYC 02/79) / Studio Demos bootleg

09. The Gun Club - Bill Bailey / Mother Juno

10. David Bowie - Panic In Detroit / Aladdin Sane

11. Gene Defcon - Psycho Freakout / Come party with Me 1999

12. Babs Gonzales - Prelude To A Nightmare / Weird Lullaby

13. Generation X - Night Of The Cadillacs / Valley of the Dolls

14. The UK Subs - Ice Age / single

15. Joy Division - No Love Lost / Substance

16. David Lynch - Movin’ On / Crazy Clown Time

Hour 2

01. Buzzcocks - Noise Annoys / Singles Going Steady

02. X Ray Spex - I Live Off You / Germ Free Adolescents

03. The Rolling Stones - Hang Fire / Tattoo You

04. Pere Ubu - Prison Of The Senses / 20 Years in a Montana Missile Silo

05. The Bad Brains - Jammin’ at the Atlantis / Black Dots

06. The Misfits - Some Kinda Hate / Static Age

07. Viki - No Date / Split w/ Hair Police

08. Butch Willis & the Rocks - Every Time I See Her / Conquering the Ice

09. Robert Pete Williams - Doctor Blues / Blues Masters

10. The Butthole Surfers – Graveyard / Locust Abortion Technician

11. Dinosaur Jr. – Tiny / Give A Glimpse of What Yer Not

12. Discharge - Never Again / Protest and Survive

13. Eater - I Don’t Need It / The Album

14. The Panik - Modern Politics / It Won’t Sell! EP

15. Le Butcherettes – Tonight / Sin Sin Sin

16. Alex Cameron - Runnin’ Outta Luck / Forced Witness

17. Tilt - Search & Destroy / 12”