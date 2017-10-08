KCRW Broadcast 445

Fanatic! It’s been a strange week. I did most of it on very little sleep. It’s a few hours out from show time and it just hit me that I haven’t written any show notes. Sorry about that.
Below are the tracks we have lined up. Unfortunately, I’m in the middle of a lot of work and don’t have time to write any more than this. I apologize for the brevity.
Thanks for listening and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi
Hour 1
01. The Damned - Sick Of Being Sick / single
02. The Ruts - In A Rut / single
03. Suicide - Ghost Rider / Suicide
04. Wire - Ex-Lion Tamer / Pink Flag
05. The Adverts - Bored Teenagers / single
06. One Last Wish - Break to Broken / 1986
07. The Fall - Totally Wired / Early Singles
08. The Cramps - Rockin’ Bones (Hot House Studios, NYC 02/79) / Studio Demos bootleg
09. The Gun Club - Bill Bailey / Mother Juno
10. David Bowie - Panic In Detroit / Aladdin Sane
11. Gene Defcon - Psycho Freakout / Come party with Me 1999
12. Babs Gonzales - Prelude To A Nightmare / Weird Lullaby
13. Generation X - Night Of The Cadillacs / Valley of the Dolls
14. The UK Subs - Ice Age / single
15. Joy Division - No Love Lost / Substance
16. David Lynch - Movin’ On / Crazy Clown Time
Hour 2
01. Buzzcocks - Noise Annoys / Singles Going Steady
02. X Ray Spex - I Live Off You / Germ Free Adolescents
03. The Rolling Stones - Hang Fire / Tattoo You
04. Pere Ubu - Prison Of The Senses / 20 Years in a Montana Missile Silo
05. The Bad Brains - Jammin’ at the Atlantis / Black Dots
06. The Misfits - Some Kinda Hate / Static Age
07. Viki - No Date / Split w/ Hair Police
08. Butch Willis & the Rocks - Every Time I See Her / Conquering the Ice
09. Robert Pete Williams - Doctor Blues / Blues Masters
10. The Butthole Surfers – Graveyard / Locust Abortion Technician
11. Dinosaur Jr. – Tiny / Give A Glimpse of What Yer Not
12. Discharge - Never Again / Protest and Survive
13. Eater - I Don’t Need It / The Album
14. The Panik - Modern Politics / It Won’t Sell! EP
15. Le Butcherettes – Tonight / Sin Sin Sin
16. Alex Cameron - Runnin’ Outta Luck / Forced Witness
17. Tilt - Search & Destroy / 12”