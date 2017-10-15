KCRW Broadcast 446

Fanatic! It’s Thursday the 12th of October, 0831 hrs. I’ve been up since 0330 hrs. I’ll pay a few hours from now when I face plant into my keyboard. I’m listening to all the tracks for this show and I think we’re in for a good time.

Please don’t miss out on this one, a great single from Kid Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds on In The Red.

We’ll be playing this one later in the month. Also, on In The Red, the Ty Segall Band’s Slaughterhouse has been re-cut and remastered as a double LP. This one went out of print really fast the first time around. Now you get an extra track and it’s sounding great.

We’ll get into this one in November.

I can’t tell you what to do, Fanatic. Can I suggest that after you listen to tonight’s Nico track, you check out her Drama Of Exile album and read up on the scandal surrounding it that led to it being recorded all over again? It’s one hell of a story and now, you can hear both versions. The original is by far the better one but the other one’s interesting as well.

Look at this track list, will ya?! It’s a great one. I think I’m going to play it again later on today.

Play your records and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1

01. The Damned - Problem Child / Music For Pleasure

02. Buzzcocks - No Reply / Another Music In A Different Kitchen

03. Iggy Pop - I’m Bored / New Values

04. David Bowie - Breaking Glass / Low

05. Jonny Telafone - Down In the Valley / Jonny Telafone

06. The UK Subs - Lady Esquire / Another Kind of Blues

07. Wire - Culture Vultures / Peel Sessions

08. Nico - Genghis Khan / The Drama of Exile

09. The Ruts - Dope For Guns / The Crack

10. TV Colours - Run With The Creeps / Purple Skies Toxic River

11. The Adverts - Back from the Dead / Radio Sessions

12. Alternative TV- Action Time Vision / Radio Sessions

13. The Rondelles - Pay Attention To Me / The Fox

14. The Vibrators - Into The Future / Pure Mania

15. The Sonics – Strychnine / Psycho-Sonic

16. Thin Lizzy - Romeo and the Lonely Girl / Jailbreak

17. Dick Diver – Alice / Alice EP

18. Roky Erickson - The Wind And More / Reverend Of Karmic Youth

Hour 2

01. One Last Wish - One Last Wish / 1986

02. Joy Division – Transmission / Substance

03. The Birthday Party - Several Sins / Junkyard

04. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Shimmer / The Power of Negative Thinking

05. Georgie James - Cake Parade / Places

06. The Mob - Witch Hunt / Let the Tribe Increase (CD extra, originally a single)

07. Glaxo Babies - It’s Irrational / Dreams Interrupted

08. The Need - Let Them Eat Valium / single

09. The Skunks - Good from the Bad / single

10. Jay Reatard - Greed, Money, Useless Children / Blood Visions

11. Suicide – Radiation / Second Album

12. The Gun Club - Nobody’s City / single (and Mother Juno CD extra track)

13. The Lurkers - Out In The Dark / God’s Lonely Men

14. Slim - It’s In the Mix / 12”