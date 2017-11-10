KCRW Broadcast 450

Fanatic! Greetings from warm and humid Taipei, Taiwan. I’m in a Starbucks near the hotel. I walked the streets for awhile, ate and came in here to dry off. I’ve been in Taipei for a few days and find it much to my liking. Whenever I can, I install myself in cities all over the world and live in them for awhile. Not so much a tourism idea as much as an existential one. For me, it’s all about location and body storage. You might as well store your body in the most interesting places possible, at least that’s how I see it.
We have a great show here! I love that we’re starting off with this rockin’ version of Stay. What a band he had on this tour. I hope I’m not overloading you with some of the bands that we’re playing every week, like The World and Pere Ubu. I’m just excited about these new records and can’t bear to leave them out of the set, so in they go.
I’ve been listening to a good bit of music out here. As I write this, I’m listening to an almost hour long track by Tony Conrad from his Early Minimalism Vol. 1 album. I just checked the time read out and I’m forty some minutes in. The music has an almost hypnotic effect. I didn’t notice it had been on so long.
I don’t know what it is, perhaps the time of year, but I’ve been listening to Raw Power every night since I got here. I start the evening listening with it. When Death Trip is finishing, it’s tempting to start it over again. Tonight, it was Raw Power, Low and then onto Mr. Conrad.
These places close so early. Just when you’re getting some momentum, it’s time to go. The Starbucks I was occupying in Manila was open until 0130 hrs.
We very much hope you dig this show. I have played it through a couple of times and think it sounds great, but I always do. It’s that thing of playing the mix tape you just made immediately after you’re done, so you can marvel at your great ability to arrange the work of others. A small achievement but one nonetheless. Back with another show next week, and the week after, until our bosses heave us out the door!
Listen, listen, listen, and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi
Hour 1
01. David Bowie - Stay / Live Nassau Coliseum ‘76
02. The World - Some Like It Hot / First World Record
03. Pere Ubu - Plan From Frag 9 / 20 Years In A Montana Missile Silo
04. Moody Beach - All I Do / Moody Beach EP
05. Oh Sees - Drowned Beast / Orc
06. Black Marble - Static / A Different Arrangement
07. Ron Geesin - Psychedelia / A Raise Of Eyebrows
08. Joy Division - The Sound Of Music / Still
09. Charlie Parker - Hot House / Complete Savoy & Dial Studio Recordings
10. Iggy Pop - Funtime / The Idiot
11. Buzzcocks - Fast Cars / Another Music In A Different Kitchen
12. The Majestics - Shoppin’ And Hoppin’ / Chex Records
13. Kraftwerk - Das Modell / Die Mensch Maschine
14. The Fall - Fiery Jack / Dragnet
Hour 2
01. METZ - Mess of Wires / Strange Peace
02. Chain & The Gang - If I Was An Animal / Experimental Music
03. Franco Battiato - Ti Sei Mai Chiesto Quale Funzione Hai? / Pollution
04. Nico - Genghis Khan / The Drama of Exile
05. Protomartyr - A Private Understanding / Relatives In Descent
06. Suicide - See You Around / First Rehearsal Tapes
07. Smart Went Crazy - Domestic Tension / Now We’re Even
08. The Warmers - Poked It With A Stick / The Warmers
09. Kim Salmon & The Surrealists Looking At The Picture / Essence
10. Die Cheerleader - Remember Zelda / Son Of Filth
11. Cheech & Chong Earache My Eye / Greatest Hit
12. Wire - Three Girl Rumba / Pink Flag
13. The Lurkers / New Guitar In Town / God’s Lonely Men
14. Ulaan Khol - The Known World / Ending / Returning