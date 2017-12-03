KCRW Broadcast 453

Please forgive me for the brevity of these notes. My routine for the last few days has been to sleep for a few jet lagged hours, leave the hotel in pre-dawn darkness on a cold coffee/protein bar breakfast and go to the work place. I return twelve or so hours later, in the dark, too tired to do anything. I expect I’ll be evening out in a few days.

Mr. Dwyer is at it again. A new release. I’ve not heard a second of it but put my order in nonetheless.

It’s a good batch of tunes we have lined up here, we hope you dig it. I put the tracks together in a small hotel room in Taipei, Taiwan several days ago. I gave it time, came back to it in Los Angeles to see if it needed any changes made and it stood up. So, off to you it goes.

Remember, the great Pere Ubu will be appearing at the Echo on Wednesday, December 6. I would be there if I could.

Also This Dept.: The LA Weekly is under new ownership. My editor, along with a lot of other extraordinarily talented and dedicated people were fired. I was asked to stay, which I appreciate but chose not to. So, I left. It was a great time and it was an honor to be able to have 359 columns and two features published. Thank you for reading them.

All the best and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1

01. Dinosaur Jr - Out There / Where You Been

02. Jah Stitch - Cool Down Youthman / Original Ragga Muffin (1975 -77)

03. The Fall - Detective Instinct / Room To Live

04. Joy Division - Colony / BBC Recordings

05. Crisis - Frustration / Holocaust Hymns

06. The Ruts - It Was Cold / The Crack

07. The Velvet Underground - White Light/White Heat (mono) / White Light / White Heat

08. James Brown & The Famous Flames - Night Train - Best Of Live At The Apollo: 50th Anniversary

09. Molly Nilsson - Money Never Dreams / Imaginations

10. Pere Ubu - I Can Still See / 20 Years In A Montana Missile Silo

11. Nico - Henry Hudson / The Drama Of Exile

Hour 2

01. The Stooges - Raw Power / Raw Power (Embassy Edition)

02. David Bowie - Beauty And The Beast (radio edit mono) / Heroes Sessions

03. Slim Gaillard - The Hip Cowboy / Chronological Slim Gaillard 1951-1953

04. George Clinton - Atomic Dog / single

05. Can - Mushroom / Tago Mago

06. Franco Battiato - Areknames / Pollution

07. Alan Vega - Hammered / DuJang Prang

08. Chain & The Gang - Don’t Make Me Dream / Experimental Music

09. Sun Ra - Dance Of The Wind / Space Probe

10. Les Rallizes Dénudés - Romance of Black Grief / December’s Black Children: Live 12-13-80