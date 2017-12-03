KCRW Broadcast 453

Please forgive me for the brevity of these notes. My routine for the last few days has been to sleep for a few jet lagged hours, leave the hotel in pre-dawn darkness on a cold coffee/protein bar breakfast and go to the work place. I return twelve or so hours later, in the dark, too tired to do anything. I expect I’ll be evening out in a few days.
Mr. Dwyer is at it again. A new release. I’ve not heard a second of it but put my order in nonetheless.
It’s a good batch of tunes we have lined up here, we hope you dig it. I put the tracks together in a small hotel room in Taipei, Taiwan several days ago. I gave it time, came back to it in Los Angeles to see if it needed any changes made and it stood up. So, off to you it goes.
Remember, the great Pere Ubu will be appearing at the Echo on Wednesday, December 6. I would be there if I could.
Also This Dept.: The LA Weekly is under new ownership. My editor, along with a lot of other extraordinarily talented and dedicated people were fired. I was asked to stay, which I appreciate but chose not to. So, I left. It was a great time and it was an honor to be able to have 359 columns and two features published. Thank you for reading them.
All the best and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi
Hour 1
01. Dinosaur Jr - Out There / Where You Been
02. Jah Stitch - Cool Down Youthman / Original Ragga Muffin (1975 -77)
03. The Fall - Detective Instinct / Room To Live
04. Joy Division - Colony / BBC Recordings
05. Crisis - Frustration / Holocaust Hymns
06. The Ruts - It Was Cold / The Crack
07. The Velvet Underground - White Light/White Heat (mono) / White Light / White Heat
08. James Brown & The Famous Flames - Night Train - Best Of Live At The Apollo: 50th Anniversary
09. Molly Nilsson - Money Never Dreams / Imaginations
10. Pere Ubu - I Can Still See / 20 Years In A Montana Missile Silo
11. Nico - Henry Hudson / The Drama Of Exile
Hour 2
01. The Stooges - Raw Power / Raw Power (Embassy Edition)
02. David Bowie - Beauty And The Beast (radio edit mono) / Heroes Sessions
03. Slim Gaillard - The Hip Cowboy / Chronological Slim Gaillard 1951-1953
04. George Clinton - Atomic Dog / single
05. Can - Mushroom / Tago Mago
06. Franco Battiato - Areknames / Pollution
07. Alan Vega - Hammered / DuJang Prang
08. Chain & The Gang - Don’t Make Me Dream / Experimental Music
09. Sun Ra - Dance Of The Wind / Space Probe
10. Les Rallizes Dénudés - Romance of Black Grief / December’s Black Children: Live 12-13-80