KCRW Broadcast 455

Fanatic, have you heard the OCS album Memory Of A Cut Off Head? It just came out on Castle Face. All I have out here is WAV files. Hopefully, the vinyl is waiting for me on the other end of the two flights I’ve got tomorrow. It’s another great one from Mr. John Dwyer. Can’t wait to hear this one on vinyl. I’m sorry we don’t have any of this new album for our December shows but I had to make these in advance, due to schedule.

Track 14, hour 2, JJ Burnel - Euroman, really cool track. Ever since I heard it, I wondered if it was a one-off, from an album, but I kept forgetting to do some research. Days ago, in Luxembourg, I looked it up and it’s part of an album called Euroman Cometh. I checked it out online and the album is great from start to finish. It’s on United Artists, released in 1979. I found one online. Cool record! I wish I had heard it sooner. I ran into JJ at Heathrow airport I think it was, a couple of years ago. He and the Stranglers were on their way to the same festival I was. This album is worth checking out.

I just wrapped out of a film called Dreamland yesterday. One of the people I worked with was a very talented young filmmaker named Yannis Meys. I got a chance to see one of his short films. It’s really good. I asked Yannis if I could share the link and said yes. So, here it is.

It’s four minutes. I hope you get a chance to check it out. I’m looking forward to seeing what he does next.

Fanatic, I hope you’re getting a chance to get some listening done. I can’t wait to get my turntable going.

Listen to records and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Hour 1

01. Escape-ism – Almost No One Can Have My Love / Introduction To Escape-ism

02. Alan Vega Trio - The Werewolf / Cubist Blues

03. Funkadelic - Some More / Free Your Mind And Your Ass Will Follow

04. Rat Columns - Someone Else’s Dream / Candle Power

05. Dillinger - Melting Pot / Ultimate Collection

06. Skullbot - Machine Future / Skullbot

07. The Damned - Politics / Music For Pleasure

08. Chantana - Changwah Disco / Thai Beat A Go-Go Vol. 03

09 The World - Loser / First World Record

10. The Scientists - Perpetual Motion / new

11. Julie Ruin - Oh Come On / Run Fast

12. The Fall - I’ve Been Duped / Imperial Wax Solvent

13. Philippe Besombes - Tamota Pie Pie / Libra

14. David Bowie - Hang On To Yourself / Bowie At The Beeb

15. The Cuban Heels - Do the Smok Walk / single

16. Eric Dolphy - Gazzelloni / Out To Lunch

Hour 2

01. Jay Reatard - Turning Blue / Blood Visions

02. Guyer’s Connection - Links & Lustig / Portrait

03. Roky Erickson - The Interpreter / Gremlins Have Pictures

04. Gun Club - Temptation And I / Pastoral Hide & Seek

05. Wire - Champs / Pink Flag

06. Amanaz - I Am Very Far / Africa

07. Black Sabbath - Hole in the Sky / Sabotage

08. The Calico Wall - I’m A Living Sickness / Trash Box Vol. 3

09. Zomes - General Wizard / Near Unison

10. Jonny Telafone - Dead In The Sega / Jonny Telafone

11. Terry - Rio / Remember Terry

12. Moody Beach - Vanilla / Moody Beach

13. The Birthday Party - Cry / Peel Sessions

14. JJ Burnel - Euroman / So Young But So Cold

15. The Stooges - Death Trip / Raw Power