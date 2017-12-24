KCRW Broadcast 456

Anyone at all?! I think I know where everyone in LA was at least an hour ago. I was in Amoeba and it was packed. Have you ever had that experience where even the parking lot below the store is full and you’re in line on the street to get in? That was me. It was worth it. It’s always worth it.

I didn’t think it would be all that great an idea to dip too deeply into the Christmas thing but I thought you wouldn’t mind the odd holiday nod here or there. I just got back from working in Europe. Had a good time there. Making good use of the record player, that’s for sure. Listening to the first Obsessed LP, reissued on Relapse. Sounds great.

OCS album Memory Of A Cut Off Head is fantastic on vinyl. Run do not walk to this one.

I think you know your music and don’t need the likes of me telling you that we have a great show here.

Not sure if anyone will be listening to this show, holidays and all but for anyone who’s hangin’ around, hopefully this is a worthwhile gathering of tunes.

Be careful out there and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi



Hour 1

01. Bootsy Collins - Merry Christmas Baby / Christmas Is 4 Ever

02. Lee “Scratch” Perry & The Upsetters - Kojak / Dub-Triptych

03. David Sedaris - Dinah, The Christmas Whore / Holidays On Ice

04. Lucifer - On Your Mark Lucifer / Lucifer

05. Le Butcherettes - The Devil Lived / Chaos As Usual

06. Babs Gonzales - Loop-Plu-E-Du / 1947-1949

07. Dax Riggs - Demon Tied To A Chair In My Brain / We Sing Of Only Blood Or Love

08. Chain & the Gang - Don’t Scare The Ghost Away / Experimental Music

09. David Bowie - Joe The Lion (single edit) / “Heroes” Sessions

10. Julie Ruin - Brightside / single

11. Contortions - Twice Removed / Buy

12. Franco Battiato - Energia / Fetus

13. Iggy Pop - Lust For Life / Post

14. Pop Depression Live @ the Royal Albert Hall

15. Hisato Higuchi - Sister Girl / She

Hour 2

01. Negative Trend - How Ya Feelin’ / EP

02. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds - Kris Kringle Ju Ju / Dracula Boots

03. Lee Hazlewood - Your Thunder And Your Lightning / Poet, Fool Or Bum

04. Barbecue Bob - California Blues / Complete Recorded Works, Vol 2

05. The Simpletones - California / I Have A Date

06. Ooga Boogas - Ooga Booga II / Booga Box

07. Frederick Michael St. Jude - Sinking Ships / Red Fred

08. Tamikrest - Adounia Tabarat / Chatma

09. Fugazi - Bad Mouth / 13 Songs

10. Batrider - Psycho / Why We Can’t Be Together

11. The Sounds - Charlie Chan / My Doo-Wop Collection Series Vol. 2

12. Beastie Boys - The Sounds Of Science / Paul’s Boutique

13. Scott Walker - Six / Climate Of Hunter

14. Dinosaur Jr. - Alone / Out There