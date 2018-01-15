KCRW Broadcast 459

Fanatic! In a not all that warm backstage area in Richmond, VA. It’s cold outside. 25F. Made the walk to the gym earlier memorable. I’ve got the music for tonight’s show playing and it’s sounding good. All is well out here, besides two shows lost to weather. Besides that, the shows are good and the audiences have been great. Tour life in this weather is pretty confined. It looks like we’ve got intense weather for all the North American shows. I got some letters about last week’s David Bowie dive. Glad you dug it. I thought it was an interesting way to go about such a unique opportunity to assess the man’s work. I hope you dig the show and maybe I’ll be seeing you out on the road.



Stay warm and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry



Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi



Hour 1

01. David Bowie – Starman / Ziggy Stardust

02. The Tough & Lovely - Out of Our Seats / Born of the Stars

03. Thin Lizzy - Waiting for an Alibi / Black Rose

04. Lee Perry - Kimble the Nimble / The Upsetter Selection: A Lee Perry Jukebox

05. Escape-ism – Crime Wave Rock / Introduction To Escape-ism

06. Songhoy Blues – Soubour / Music In Exile

07. David Thomas & Foreigners - The Doorbell / Bay City

08. Hisato Higuchi - Ghost Ghosts / She

09. The Stains - Gang Related Death / The Stains

10. David Essex - Rock On / AM Gold 1974

11. The Viking Combo Band - Plenty Yuk Owakard / The Sounds of Siam

12. The Gun Club - Eternally Is Here / The Las Vegas Story

12. Fugazi - Full Disclosure / The Argument

13. Grouper – Vital / The Man Who Died In His Boat



Hour 2

01. Black Sabbath - Behind The Wall Of Sleep / Black Sabbath

02. Buzzcocks – Autonomy / Another Music in Different Kitchen

03. Ty Segall Band - Bought My Eyes / Slaughterhouse

04. The Velvet Underground - The Black Angel's Death Song (mono) / The Velvet Underground & Nico

05. Ex Hex - New Kid / Rips

06. River City Tanlines - Can't Stand U Anymore / Coast to Coast

07. The Adverts - New Church / Radio Sessions

08. Robert Johnson - I Believe I'll Dust My Broom / Complete Recordings

09. The Fall - Hotel Bloedel / Perverted by Language

10. Tim Presley – Clue / The Wink

11. Casual Dots – Clocks / Casual Dots

12. Trin Tran - Fashion Has Happened To Fashion / Far Reaches EP

13. Eric Dolphy – Eclipse / Out There

14. Kim Salmon & the Surrealists – Radiation / Ya Gotta Let Me Do My Thing

15. Curtis Mayfield - Check Out Your Mind / Curtis/Live!