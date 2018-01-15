KCRW Broadcast 459

Fanatic! In a not all that warm backstage area in Richmond, VA. It’s cold outside. 25F. Made the walk to the gym earlier memorable. I’ve got the music for tonight’s show playing and it’s sounding good. All is well out here, besides two shows lost to weather. Besides that, the shows are good and the audiences have been great. Tour life in this weather is pretty confined. It looks like we’ve got intense weather for all the North American shows. I got some letters about last week’s David Bowie dive. Glad you dug it. I thought it was an interesting way to go about such a unique opportunity to assess the man’s work. I hope you dig the show and maybe I’ll be seeing you out on the road.
Stay warm and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry
Hour 1
01. David Bowie – Starman / Ziggy Stardust
02. The Tough & Lovely - Out of Our Seats / Born of the Stars
03. Thin Lizzy - Waiting for an Alibi / Black Rose
04. Lee Perry - Kimble the Nimble / The Upsetter Selection: A Lee Perry Jukebox
05. Escape-ism – Crime Wave Rock / Introduction To Escape-ism
06. Songhoy Blues – Soubour / Music In Exile
07. David Thomas & Foreigners - The Doorbell / Bay City
08. Hisato Higuchi - Ghost Ghosts / She
09. The Stains - Gang Related Death / The Stains
10. David Essex - Rock On / AM Gold 1974
11. The Viking Combo Band - Plenty Yuk Owakard / The Sounds of Siam
12. The Gun Club - Eternally Is Here / The Las Vegas Story
12. Fugazi - Full Disclosure / The Argument
13. Grouper – Vital / The Man Who Died In His Boat
Hour 2
01. Black Sabbath - Behind The Wall Of Sleep / Black Sabbath
02. Buzzcocks – Autonomy / Another Music in Different Kitchen
03. Ty Segall Band - Bought My Eyes / Slaughterhouse
04. The Velvet Underground - The Black Angel's Death Song (mono) / The Velvet Underground & Nico
05. Ex Hex - New Kid / Rips
06. River City Tanlines - Can't Stand U Anymore / Coast to Coast
07. The Adverts - New Church / Radio Sessions
08. Robert Johnson - I Believe I'll Dust My Broom / Complete Recordings
09. The Fall - Hotel Bloedel / Perverted by Language
10. Tim Presley – Clue / The Wink
11. Casual Dots – Clocks / Casual Dots
12. Trin Tran - Fashion Has Happened To Fashion / Far Reaches EP
13. Eric Dolphy – Eclipse / Out There
14. Kim Salmon & the Surrealists – Radiation / Ya Gotta Let Me Do My Thing
15. Curtis Mayfield - Check Out Your Mind / Curtis/Live!
KCRW Broadcast 459
