Fanatic. As I’m sure you’re all too well aware, Mark E Smith of The Fall has passed away at 60 years of age.
We will have an all Fall show. I’m in Philadelphia at the moment, working on the show. I finished hour 1 yesterday and will get hour 2 done today.
If you get a chance, listen to some Fall music and consider how lucky you are to have an appreciation for such great music. What an incredible body of work.
KCRW Broadcast 461
Henry Rollins
