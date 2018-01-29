KCRW Broadcast 461

Fanatic. As I’m sure you’re all too well aware, Mark E Smith of The Fall has passed away at 60 years of age.



We will have an all Fall show. I’m in Philadelphia at the moment, working on the show. I finished hour 1 yesterday and will get hour 2 done today.



If you get a chance, listen to some Fall music and consider how lucky you are to have an appreciation for such great music. What an incredible body of work.