KCRW Broadcast 462

Road Manager Ward and I hit the streets yesterday and went to a lot of record stores. I found nothing! It was still great to get outside and walk around. While we were out, we walked by the SO36, where I did a show in 1983. It was the first time I had been seen the venue since I was there. You will notice that we have a live Wire track from there.

There's something great about playing certain records in certain places. In my line of work, I get to a lot of cities. I took advantage of having a night off here to listen to Low by David Bowie and The Idiot by Iggy Pop. They both sounded great, of course.

The next few shows will be location oriented as I will be on the move for weeks to come. No rest until June!

We hope you dig our somewhat Berlin focused show.

Play a record for me and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Hour 1

01. Die Haut & Nick Cave - Dumb Europe / Burnin' The Ice

02. Wire - On Returning / 11-10-78 Berlin SO36 Club

03. Conrad Schnitzler - Komm Mit Nach Berlin / Con 3+6

04. Molly Nilsson - Meanwhile in Berlin / Desire Will Set You Free

05. Iggy Pop - Some Weird Sin / 09-18-77 Berlin

06. Nico - Valley Of the Kings / 02-24-78 Berlin

07. Ramones - Born to Die in Berlin / Adios Amigos!

08. Lou Reed - Men of Good Fortune / Berlin

09. Einstürzende Neubauten - Schwarz / 1981-1982 Livematerial

10. Malaria - Von Hinten / Cheerio

11. The Conet Project - German Man [G19] / The Conet Project

12. Ash Ra Tempel - Quasarsphere / Inventions For Electric Guitar

Hour 2

01. The Scientists Nitro / Blood Red River

02. ORB - A Man In The Sand / Naturality

03. Koudede - Ewela I Gorassane / Amghar-D'ana

04. Black Sunday – Take The Bad And Make It Turn Good / Tronic Blanc

05. Minutemen - Static / The Punch Line

06. The Penetrators - Drive Me Crazy / Basement Anthology 1976-84

07. The Fall - Rebellious Jukebox / Live at the Witch Trials

08. Flipper - Get Away / Sex Bomb Baby

09. Lone Ranger - Barnabas Collins / single

10. La Butcherettes - Poet From Nowhere / Cry Is For The Flies

11. Kids Of Zoo - Saturated Fats / Kids Of Zoo

12. No Sister - Overpass / No Sister

13. Visitors - Electric Heat / Poets End

14. Black Flag - Gimmie Gimmie Gimmie / Everything Went Black

15. Sun Ra - Images / A Night In East Berlin