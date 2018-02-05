ON AIR
HENRY
ROLLINS

KCRW Broadcast 462

Fanatic! Jet lagging in Berlin. We have a great show for you. As you can see, there are a lot of Berlin references in our first hour. I started working on this show weeks ago, knowing where I was going to be.

Feb 04, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Road Manager Ward and I hit the streets yesterday and went to a lot of record stores. I found nothing! It was still great to get outside and walk around. While we were out, we walked by the SO36, where I did a show in 1983. It was the first time I had been seen the venue since I was there. You will notice that we have a live Wire track from there.

There's something great about playing certain records in certain places. In my line of work, I get to a lot of cities. I took advantage of having a night off here to listen to Low by David Bowie and The Idiot by Iggy Pop. They both sounded great, of course.

The next few shows will be location oriented as I will be on the move for weeks to come. No rest until June!

We hope you dig our somewhat Berlin focused show.

Play a record for me and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry

Hour 1
01. Die Haut & Nick Cave - Dumb Europe / Burnin' The Ice
02. Wire - On Returning / 11-10-78 Berlin SO36 Club
03. Conrad Schnitzler - Komm Mit Nach Berlin / Con 3+6
04. Molly Nilsson - Meanwhile in Berlin / Desire Will Set You Free
05. Iggy Pop - Some Weird Sin / 09-18-77 Berlin
06. Nico - Valley Of the Kings / 02-24-78 Berlin
07. Ramones - Born to Die in Berlin / Adios Amigos!
08. Lou Reed - Men of Good Fortune / Berlin
09. Einstürzende Neubauten - Schwarz / 1981-1982 Livematerial
10. Malaria - Von Hinten / Cheerio
11. The Conet Project - German Man [G19] / The Conet Project
12. Ash Ra Tempel - Quasarsphere / Inventions For Electric Guitar

Hour 2
01. The Scientists Nitro / Blood Red River
02. ORB - A Man In The Sand / Naturality
03. Koudede - Ewela I Gorassane / Amghar-D'ana
04. Black Sunday – Take The Bad And Make It Turn Good / Tronic Blanc
05. Minutemen - Static / The Punch Line
06. The Penetrators - Drive Me Crazy / Basement Anthology 1976-84
07. The Fall - Rebellious Jukebox / Live at the Witch Trials
08. Flipper - Get Away / Sex Bomb Baby
09. Lone Ranger - Barnabas Collins / single
10. La Butcherettes - Poet From Nowhere / Cry Is For The Flies
11. Kids Of Zoo - Saturated Fats / Kids Of Zoo
12. No Sister - Overpass / No Sister
13. Visitors - Electric Heat / Poets End
14. Black Flag - Gimmie Gimmie Gimmie / Everything Went Black
15. Sun Ra - Images / A Night In East Berlin

CREDITS

Host:
Henry Rollins

