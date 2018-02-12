KCRW Broadcast 463

Fanatic! Presently in Ghent, Belgium. The backstage area is not all that warm, so I’ve got my coat on. It’s been like this every night of this part of the tour. It’s one of the things I’ve grown used to when doing shows in Europe this time of the year. The shows have been going great and I’m looking forward to getting out there tonight.

Tomorrow, we’ll be heading to England for four there and one in Scotland. When this show airs, I’ll be in Manchester, so in our first hour, we will be prioritizing Manchester bands as well as bands playing there.

I don’t know about you, Fanatic, but it’s taken me several days to get my head around the fact that Mark E Smith is gone. Last night I had a dream about him where he wasn’t gone and The Fall were still making records.

In our second hour, we will be premiering the new Lowtide album Southern Mind. It’s out on February 16th on Rice Is Nice Records. As you know, we work with Rice Is Nice and were given the green light to debut the album, which we’re very happy to be able to do. Click here if you want more information.

It’s a good show we’ve got here. We hope you dig it.

and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1

01. The Panik - Modern Politics / EP

02. The Fall - Muzorewi's Daughter / Dragnet

03. Buzzcocks - Time's Up / Time’s Up

04. Joy Division - Atrocity Exhibition / Closer

05. Wire - In Manchester / Wire

06. The Birthday Party - Release The Bats / 1982 Hacienda, Manchester UK

07. Ludus - Patient / The Damage

08. PIL - Swan Lake (Death Disco) / 06-17-79 Manchester UK

09. Passage - A Certain Way To Go / Pindrop

10. The Mud Hutters - Taking The Biscuit / Factory Farming

11. Gods Gift - Nico / Pathology: Manchester 1979-1984

12. Diagram - Brothers My Dinner / Messthetics #106: The Manchester Musicians Collective 1977-1982

13. Magazine - Shot By Both Sides (single version)

Hour 2

01. Lowtide - Southern Mind / Southern Mind

02. Lowtide - Alibi / Southern Mind

03. Lowtide - Elizabeth Tower / Southern Mind

04. Lowtide - A.C / Southern Mind

05. Lowtide - Olinda / Southern Mind

06. Lowtide - On The Fence / Southern Mind

07. Lowtide - The Fear / Southern Mind

08. Lowtide - Window / Southern Mind

09. Lowtide - Fault Lines / Southern Mind

10. No Sister - No News From Home / No Sister

11. The Clash - I'm Not Down / London Calling