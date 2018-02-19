KCRW Broadcast 464

You might notice that we're leaning a bit heavily on artists from Australia in our first hour. I'll be living there for the next couple of weeks.

While the shows in Europe were great, our schedule didn't allow for time spent in record stores. That was frustrating but will hopefully make up for lost time in Australia.

Did you see the listing for the Peter Brötzmann / Haino shows Zebulon in LA in June? I got my tickets. I'm excited already.

I'm going to state for the record that I think we have a great show here. My schedule is pretty flat out until June, so I'm already working on our April broadcasts.

We are trying times. Hang in there and stay Fanatic

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi

Hour 1

01. Total Control - Safety Net / Typical System

02. Dick Diver - Percentage Points / Melbourne, Florida

03. Lower Plenty - Strange Beast / Hard Rubbish

04. Kids Of Zoo - Yabba Man / Kids Of Zoo

05. No Sister - Portrait In A Rearview Mirror / No Sister

06. Men With Chips - Ardrossan / Attention Spent

07. Nun - Cronenberg / Nun

08. Ausmuteants - Music Writers / Band of the Future

09. Eastlink - Gina / Eastlink

10. Russell Street Bombings - Give Us Away / Russell Street Bombings

11. Ooga Boogas - Sentimental Stranger / Booga Box

12. Summer Flake - Die Trying / You Can Have It All

13. UV Race - Driving In Our Car / UV Race LP

14. Hierophants - Hail Stones / Parallax Error

15. The Laurels - Zodiak K / Sonicology

Hour 2

01. The Jesus & Mary Chain - Happy Place / The Power Of Negative Thinking: B-Sides & Rarities

02. Ty Segall - Another Hustle / Fried Shallots

03. Le Butcherettes - Lonely And Drunk / A Raw Youth

04. Rik L Rik - Atomic Lawn / The Posh Boy Story

05. Ros Sereysothea - Wait Ten More Months / Cambodian Rocks Vol. 3

06. Cat's Eyes - Standoff / Treasure House

07. Joy Division - Komakino / Substance 1977-1980

08. Root Beer Barrels - Prettiest Byrd / Soft Hard Rock

09. Batrider - Why Can't We Be Together / Why We Can't Be Together

10. The Thought Criminals - So All The Superheroes / Chrono-Logical

11. Cone Heads - Big City Baby / LP 1 Aka 14 Year Old High School PC - Fascist Hype Lords Rip Off Devo For The Sake Of Extorting $ $ $ From Helpless Impressionable Midwestern Internet Peoplepunks LP

12. Escape-ism - The Stars Get In The Way / Introduction To Escape-ism

13. David Bowie - Blackout (“mono” radio promo) / "Heroes" Sessions

14. The Stooges - She Creatures Of The Hollywood Hills / Open Up & Bleed

15. Hawkwind - Master Of The Universe / Space Ritual