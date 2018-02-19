KCRW Broadcast 464

You might notice that we're leaning a bit heavily on artists from Australia in our first hour. I'll be living there for the next couple of weeks.
While the shows in Europe were great, our schedule didn't allow for time spent in record stores. That was frustrating but will hopefully make up for lost time in Australia.
Did you see the listing for the Peter Brötzmann / Haino shows Zebulon in LA in June? I got my tickets. I'm excited already.
I'm going to state for the record that I think we have a great show here. My schedule is pretty flat out until June, so I'm already working on our April broadcasts.
We are trying times. Hang in there and stay Fanatic
–– Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi
Hour 1
01. Total Control - Safety Net / Typical System
02. Dick Diver - Percentage Points / Melbourne, Florida
03. Lower Plenty - Strange Beast / Hard Rubbish
04. Kids Of Zoo - Yabba Man / Kids Of Zoo
05. No Sister - Portrait In A Rearview Mirror / No Sister
06. Men With Chips - Ardrossan / Attention Spent
07. Nun - Cronenberg / Nun
08. Ausmuteants - Music Writers / Band of the Future
09. Eastlink - Gina / Eastlink
10. Russell Street Bombings - Give Us Away / Russell Street Bombings
11. Ooga Boogas - Sentimental Stranger / Booga Box
12. Summer Flake - Die Trying / You Can Have It All
13. UV Race - Driving In Our Car / UV Race LP
14. Hierophants - Hail Stones / Parallax Error
15. The Laurels - Zodiak K / Sonicology
Hour 2
01. The Jesus & Mary Chain - Happy Place / The Power Of Negative Thinking: B-Sides & Rarities
02. Ty Segall - Another Hustle / Fried Shallots
03. Le Butcherettes - Lonely And Drunk / A Raw Youth
04. Rik L Rik - Atomic Lawn / The Posh Boy Story
05. Ros Sereysothea - Wait Ten More Months / Cambodian Rocks Vol. 3
06. Cat's Eyes - Standoff / Treasure House
07. Joy Division - Komakino / Substance 1977-1980
08. Root Beer Barrels - Prettiest Byrd / Soft Hard Rock
09. Batrider - Why Can't We Be Together / Why We Can't Be Together
10. The Thought Criminals - So All The Superheroes / Chrono-Logical
11. Cone Heads - Big City Baby / LP 1 Aka 14 Year Old High School PC - Fascist Hype Lords Rip Off Devo For The Sake Of Extorting $ $ $ From Helpless Impressionable Midwestern Internet Peoplepunks LP
12. Escape-ism - The Stars Get In The Way / Introduction To Escape-ism
13. David Bowie - Blackout (“mono” radio promo) / "Heroes" Sessions
14. The Stooges - She Creatures Of The Hollywood Hills / Open Up & Bleed
15. Hawkwind - Master Of The Universe / Space Ritual