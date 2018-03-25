KCRW Broadcast 465

Fanatic! G’day, mate. In Melbourne, Australia at the moment.
I spent quite awhile at the Strangeworld record store two days ago and have yet again, picked up some great music. I will get it into our shows as soon as I can. Richie Strangeworld is a great guide to check out new releases and reissues.
Last night, I was lucky enough to be able to see a show here in town. Straight Arrows / Ausmuteants. Both bands were great.
I hope you dig the show. We have a great one for next week all lined up!
Keep the music playing and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi
Hour 1
01. The MC5 - Looking At You (original single version) / The Big Bang! Best Of The MC5
02. Suicide - Girl / Suicide
03. Selene Vigil - Down in Flames / Tough Dance
04. Lost Sounds - Bombs Over M.O.M. / Lost Sounds
05. The Vibrators - Petrol / Pure Mania (original mix)
06. Deniz Tek - 100 Fools / Citadel Years
07. Joy Division - Dead Souls / Substance 1977-1980
08. Ween - Bananas And Blow / White Pepper
09. Tel Aviv - I Am Particular / The Shape Of Fiction
10. Jim Gillette - Make Me Crazy / Proud To Be Loud
11. The Stooges - Open Up And Bleed / Head On
12. The Rainbows - Shirley / Memories Of Times Square Vol. 7
13. Guerilla Toss - Color Picture / Eraser Stargazer
14. Brian Eno - The Fat Lady of Limbourg / Taking Tiger Mountain By Strategy
Hour 2
01. Black Sabbath - Neon Knights / Heaven and Hell
02. Dinosaur Jr. - I Don't Think So / Without A Sound
03. Scientist - De Materialize / Meets the Space Invaders
04. Escape-ism - They Took The Waves / Introduction To Escape-ism
05. Ex-Cult - Dripping Mouth / Cigarette Machine
06. Einstürzende Neubauten - Sehnsucht (Zitternd) / Halber Mensch
07. Birthday Party - Kewpie Doll / Junkyard
08. Gun Club - Lucky Jim / Lucky Jim
09. Metal Urbain - Hystérie Connective (version) / Chef d'Oeuvre
10. Corpse - Twoja Twarz / Porzucona Generacja
11. Robert Johnson - Traveling Riverside Blues / The Centennial Collection
12. Keiji Haino & Fujikake Masataka - Title in Kanji / Hard
13. Blonde Redhead - For The Damaged / Melody Of Certain Damaged Lemons
14. Led Zeppelin - Travelling Riverside Blues / BBC Sessions
