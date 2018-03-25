KCRW Broadcast 465

Fanatic! G’day, mate. In Melbourne, Australia at the moment.



I spent quite awhile at the Strangeworld record store two days ago and have yet again, picked up some great music. I will get it into our shows as soon as I can. Richie Strangeworld is a great guide to check out new releases and reissues.



Last night, I was lucky enough to be able to see a show here in town. Straight Arrows / Ausmuteants. Both bands were great.



I hope you dig the show. We have a great one for next week all lined up!



Keep the music playing and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry



Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi



Hour 1

01. The MC5 - Looking At You (original single version) / The Big Bang! Best Of The MC5

02. Suicide - Girl / Suicide

03. Selene Vigil - Down in Flames / Tough Dance

04. Lost Sounds - Bombs Over M.O.M. / Lost Sounds

05. The Vibrators - Petrol / Pure Mania (original mix)

06. Deniz Tek - 100 Fools / Citadel Years

07. Joy Division - Dead Souls / Substance 1977-1980

08. Ween - Bananas And Blow / White Pepper

09. Tel Aviv - I Am Particular / The Shape Of Fiction

10. Jim Gillette - Make Me Crazy / Proud To Be Loud

11. The Stooges - Open Up And Bleed / Head On

12. The Rainbows - Shirley / Memories Of Times Square Vol. 7

13. Guerilla Toss - Color Picture / Eraser Stargazer

14. Brian Eno - The Fat Lady of Limbourg / Taking Tiger Mountain By Strategy



Hour 2

01. Black Sabbath - Neon Knights / Heaven and Hell

02. Dinosaur Jr. - I Don't Think So / Without A Sound

03. Scientist - De Materialize / Meets the Space Invaders

04. Escape-ism - They Took The Waves / Introduction To Escape-ism

05. Ex-Cult - Dripping Mouth / Cigarette Machine

06. Einstürzende Neubauten - Sehnsucht (Zitternd) / Halber Mensch

07. Birthday Party - Kewpie Doll / Junkyard

08. Gun Club - Lucky Jim / Lucky Jim

09. Metal Urbain - Hystérie Connective (version) / Chef d'Oeuvre

10. Corpse - Twoja Twarz / Porzucona Generacja

11. Robert Johnson - Traveling Riverside Blues / The Centennial Collection

12. Keiji Haino & Fujikake Masataka - Title in Kanji / Hard

13. Blonde Redhead - For The Damaged / Melody Of Certain Damaged Lemons

14. Led Zeppelin - Travelling Riverside Blues / BBC Sessions