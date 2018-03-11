KCRW Broadcast 467

Fanatic! We’re almost wrapped out of shoot day #09. I’m on a plane right now with one last shot to do once we drop our gear at the hotel. Four more work days to go and then I’m headed back to Los Angeles for awhile.

As per usual, on a shoot schedule like this one, there’s little time to listen to music. It’s more about getting the lights out as soon as possible and getting some sleep before it all starts again. We have nothing but 0600 hrs. calls for the rest of the week.

We have for you here, a great assemblage of tunes, which of course we hope you will like. Much more to come this year as there are a lot of great releases coming out and as well, I have a great stack of vinyl I’ll be lugging back to Los Angeles next week, the best parts of all that will hopefully make it to your ears on this show, sooner than later.

Before we started work this morning, I went through a list of RSD releases. I will get more into it tonight if time permits.

Keep the music happening and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi