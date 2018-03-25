KCRW Broadcast 469

I think I told you last week that there’s a lot of new music that’s come in. I’ve been working away on the April shows and I’m a good way into them. Very excited about you hearing all this new material. The new Drinks album Hippo Lite is great. There’s a new Dog Chocolate album that I just got from our pals at Upset! The Rhythm and I was told we can start playing tracks as soon as we want. Noted! I’ll be hammering away on radio all weekend, so I’ll get those new tracks happening.

A great show we have for you here. We hope you dig it. Play that funky music and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi