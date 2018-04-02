ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HENRY
ROLLINS

HENRY<br>ROLLINSHENRY<br>ROLLINS

KCRW Broadcast 470

A fantastic show lined up for you here. It’s this month that we’re able to start bringing you all the new records I picked up recently in Australia and elsewhere.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Apr 01, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Fanatic! Happy April to you. I’m back in Los Angeles after a couple of days in Portland, OR. I had two shows up there. A great time as always.

A fantastic show lined up for you here. It’s this month that we’re able to start bringing you all the new records I picked up recently in Australia and elsewhere.

I think you’ll find yourself familiar with a lot of the music we’ve got lined up for you this time around. Things will be getting very new and interesting in a week or two. On our show for the 22nd, we will be able to start playing you tracks from the new Drinks album Hippo Lite. Can’t wait to start playing those tracks for you.

Right now, I’m rocking a good condition copy of White2 by Sunn 0))). The room is rumbling!

Fill the night with music and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Henry Rollins

More From Henry Rollins

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 4/2 – 4/6/18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 4/2 – 4/6/18 ​​This week, our 5 free downloads come from: ​​Neko Case who’ll be on the road with Ray LaMontagne (they make a stop in Los Angeles June 3); ​​Little Dragon who kick-off KCRW’s World Festival… Read More

Apr 02, 2018

Hollie Cook Covers Carpenters + Performs New Tracks on MBE
KCRW Music Blog

Hollie Cook Covers Carpenters + Performs New Tracks on MBE I think it’s safe to say the KCRW music staff has a crush on Hollie Cook. She started her music career by joining a reformed version of all-girl punk band… Read More

Apr 02, 2018

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend I don’t know about you but it’s been one hell of a week and I can honestly say, thank God it’s Friday 🙂 Here are a few recent releases that… Read More

Mar 30, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed