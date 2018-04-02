KCRW Broadcast 470

Fanatic! Happy April to you. I’m back in Los Angeles after a couple of days in Portland, OR. I had two shows up there. A great time as always.

A fantastic show lined up for you here. It’s this month that we’re able to start bringing you all the new records I picked up recently in Australia and elsewhere.

I think you’ll find yourself familiar with a lot of the music we’ve got lined up for you this time around. Things will be getting very new and interesting in a week or two. On our show for the 22nd, we will be able to start playing you tracks from the new Drinks album Hippo Lite. Can’t wait to start playing those tracks for you.

Right now, I’m rocking a good condition copy of White2 by Sunn 0))). The room is rumbling!

Fill the night with music and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi