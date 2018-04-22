ON AIR
KCRW Broadcast 473

Fanatic! We hope you're digging all the new additions to our roster.

Apr 22, 2018

Fanatic. It's another night of great music. We hope you're digging all the new additions to our roster. I've been reaching out to different labels to get advances and the correct times to add new tracks to our show and we'll be putting in new stuff all summer.

I've been communicating with Boys Next Door / Birthday Party drummer Phil Calvert and he just told me that Brian Henry Hooper of the Beasts Of Bourbon has just passed away. Phil was auctioning off some things to help Brian out. He was a good guy and a great musician.

There will be a new Le Butcherettes LP this year. I've heard it and I don't think Ms. Gender Bender has ever sounded better. We'll get tracks on the show as soon as we’re allowed. Also, there's a new Nun album. It's cool and very different than their first one. Again, we'll be getting tracks onto the show as soon as we get the nod.

We are going to have some great shows this year.

I hope you had a great Record Store Day. I'm looking forward to rocking the Bowie live 1978 live 3LP set. That was a great tour and there's some really cool bootlegs from it here and there. I haven't heard one I didn't like. I listened to the tour stop in Sydney last night and it was excellent.

Have a great week and stay Fanatic.
–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi

CREDITS

Host:
Henry Rollins

