Fanatic! I’m going seven days a week working on a book called Stay Fanatic!!! Vol. 1. I totally spaced on the radio show notes. So, here are the tracks at least.

This book has about 400 images. Who had to do all the scanning? Take a big guess. Okay, a break to go to the gym and right back to it.

Enjoy the show and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi