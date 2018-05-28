KCRW Broadcast 478

Fanatic! So behind on listening to records. I’ve been working two shifts a day finishing a book. This one will have around 400 scanned images. It’s amazing how the hours just slip away. I’m almost there. I’m in year two of getting the text together. Almost 100 thousand words came from notebooks and I’m not the world’s fastest person on the keyboard, so I’ve been dragging notebooks with me all over the place and typing from Manila to Lima.



Months ago, I got the 2LP set of outtakes from the Fun House sessions by the Stooges. I finally got a chance to play it two nights ago. I knew it would be great but it exceeded all expectations. Sounds fantastic and the choice of tracks is perfect. If you’ve been thinking about this one, I wouldn’t hesitate.



Last night, I listened to the reissue of Lodger by David Bowie. Even though I have other pressings of this record, I was curious as to what had been done to it. I didn’t get the chance to hear the pressing that came with the big Bowie box set last year as I returned it. I hate to be a downer but I can’t not warn you. This pressing of Lodger, at least on my system, sounds mired in low mids. I don’t know what the strategy was in the mastering.



We have a great show for you this week. Next week will be super cool. Ian MacKaye and I will be swapping stories from the December 1981 Black Flag tour of England. He came along on that one. We made the show when Ian was out here for Coachella. So, get ready for that one.



Until then, check out what we have lined up for this one. We hope you dig it!



Please get some records played and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry



Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi



Hour 1

01. JJ Starr - Roll Call / WOL AM 1986

02. The Stooges - Shake Appeal / Raw Power

03. The Make-Up - White Belts / Save yourself

04. Black Bananas - Dope on an Island / Electric Brick Wall

05. The Ramones - I Wanna Be Sedated / Road to Ruin

06. No Babies - Hazia / Someone To Watch Over Me

07. Jimi Hendrix – Crosstown Traffic / Naked Ladyland

08. Crystal Fairy - Vampire X-Mass / Crystal Fairy

09. The Fall - Strychnine (Peel Session) / Fall Peel Sessions

10. Joy Division – Colony / Closer

11. Charles M. Bogert - Mating Call of the Plains Spadefoot / Sounds of North American Frogs

12. Buzzcocks - Everybody's Happy Nowadays / Singles Going Steady

13. Rites of Spring – Nudes / End on End

14. Pure Hell - No Rules / Noise Addiction

15. Jah Lion - Soldier And Police War / Colombia Colly

16. Pere Ubu - The Modern Dance / The Modern Dance

17. The Jesus & Mary Chain - My Little Underground / Psychocandy

18. Hawkwind - Orgone Accumulator / Space Ritual



Hour 2

01. The Saints - This Perfect Day (single version) / (I'm) Stranded (CD extra track)

02. EL Guapo - Underground / Fake French

03. Soccer Team - Say Forever / "Volunteered" Civility & Professionalism

04. Cold Beat - Black Licorice / Chaos By Invitation

05. UK Subs - Too Tired / Diminished Responsibility

06. Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band - Look Out, There's a Monster Coming / Gorilla

07. X-Ray Spex - I Am A Cliché / single

08. Good Morning – Escalator / single

09. FACS - All Futures / Negative Houses

10. Rat Columns – Nearsighted / Sceptre Hole

11. Devo - Be Stiff / B Stiff EP

12. Ironing Music - Don't Wish It Away / Oz Waves

13. Total Control - Real Estate / Ninety To The Dozen

14. Lithics - African Mask / Borrowed Floors

15. Lavabos Ituraea – China / La Contra Ola

16. Jean Cohen-Solar - Intima Antique / Captain Tarthopom

17. Pontiak - Herb is My Next Door Neighbor / Dialectic of Ignorance