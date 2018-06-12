ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HENRY
ROLLINS

HENRY<br>ROLLINSHENRY<br>ROLLINS

KCRW Broadcast 480

Fanatic! We have assembled a great batch of tunes for you.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 10, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Fanatic! Sleep sold out the Wiltern last night. Another great show. I’ve seen them four times now. So cool to hear the new material done live.

Thanks for checking out last week’s show and thanks for the kind words. Very glad you dug it.

Fanatic, there’s a new Arndales album. It’s called Shops and its great. It’s on In The Red. We’ll be playing a lot of this one.

We have assembled a great batch of tunes for you. There are some great records coming out this year. I’ve heard a few of them and while I’m not at liberty to disclose details before the respective labels make their announcements, I can say that we are going to have some great shows coming up. Until then, we hope you dig this one.

Thanks for listening and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Henry Rollins

More From Henry Rollins

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
World Festival Preview: Flying Lotus, Little Dragon, BadBadNotGood
KCRW Music Blog

World Festival Preview: Flying Lotus, Little Dragon, BadBadNotGood Ever since its inception with Tom Schnabel at the helm, KCRW’s World Festival has been an unparalleled celebration of summer in Los Angeles. To host the 2018 kickoff show (June 17)… Read More

Jun 12, 2018

“Heart of Brazil” Celebrates the Music of Egberto Gismonti
KCRW Music Blog

“Heart of Brazil” Celebrates the Music of Egberto Gismonti I first heard the work of the brilliant Brazilian composer and musician Egberto Gismonti in 1976, on a duet album with the late percussionist, Naná Vasconcelos. That landmark ECM album—Dança… Read More

Jun 12, 2018

The Week Ahead – Today’s Top Tune 6/11 – 6/15/18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead – Today’s Top Tune 6/11 – 6/15/18 Grab a ​brand ​new ​song​ each and every weekday compliments of ​​Today’s Top Tune!​ ​We kick the week off with new work from Austin based band ​​White Denim. MBE favorite​​… Read More

Jun 11, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed