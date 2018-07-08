ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HENRY
ROLLINS

HENRY<br>ROLLINSHENRY<br>ROLLINS

KCRW Broadcast 484

Hot weather listening!

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 08, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Fanatic! Watching in real time as the kids are getting pulled out of the cave in Thailand. Hopefully by show time, there will be even more good news.

Hot weather listening! A couple of nights ago, when it was over 100F, even at night, I felt like I was baking in an oven. Over this whole weekend, I think I’ve slept about 8 hours total.

I listened to a different Minor Threat bootleg LP for the last three nights running. What a band.

Next week’s show is ready! Until then, we hope you dig this one.

Stay hydrated and STAY FANATIC!!!
–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: HenryandHeidi

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Henry Rollins

More From Henry Rollins

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Summer Nights @ the Hammer Museum
KCRW Music Blog

Summer Nights @ the Hammer Museum Words / Lidia Margaryan This Thursday (July 12), KCRW launches its 9th annual Summer Nights series at the Hammer Museum with lo-fi duo NEIL FRANCES, plus a headlining set featuring the dreamy… Read More

Jul 09, 2018

John Coltrane’s Lost Album and His Enduring Legacy
KCRW Music Blog

John Coltrane’s Lost Album and His Enduring Legacy When the iconic jazz saxophonist Sonny Rollins compares a musical discovery to “finding a new room in the Great Pyramid,” it’s bound to create both curiosity and excitement. Such was… Read More

Jul 05, 2018

Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend With the warm weather returning, Reggae Night and the 4th under our belt, it now officially feels like summer. For you this time of the year may also mean vacation,… Read More

Jul 05, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed