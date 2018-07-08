KCRW Broadcast 484

Fanatic! Watching in real time as the kids are getting pulled out of the cave in Thailand. Hopefully by show time, there will be even more good news.

Hot weather listening! A couple of nights ago, when it was over 100F, even at night, I felt like I was baking in an oven. Over this whole weekend, I think I’ve slept about 8 hours total.

I listened to a different Minor Threat bootleg LP for the last three nights running. What a band.

Next week’s show is ready! Until then, we hope you dig this one.

Stay hydrated and STAY FANATIC!!!

–– Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: HenryandHeidi