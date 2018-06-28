ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

JEREMY
SOLE

JEREMY<br>SOLEJEREMY<br>SOLE

Marion Hodges guest hosts

Marion Hodges sits in for Jeremy Sole.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 28, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Marion Hodges

More From Jeremy Sole

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend This week feels like it’s been a particularly intense one, and that’s coming after a whole series of them. So in order to help us all self-soothe a bit –… Read More

Jun 29, 2018

Show #269: New Music Gems
KCRW Music Blog

Show #269: New Music Gems This week, we listen to the newest gems in jazz, classical, and world music. We begin with an unusual and interesting version of Erik Satie’s famous “Gymnopédie #1,” featuring the… Read More

Jun 29, 2018

Pan Caliente Track Premiere: Katzù Oso – “Crazy4LuvinU”
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente Track Premiere: Katzù Oso – “Crazy4LuvinU” Today on Pan Caliente we bring you the premiere of Los Angeles-based artist, Katzù Oso. If you’re wondering why you don’t recognize that name, it’s because Katzù, aka Paul Hernandez… Read More

Jun 27, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed