ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LIZA
RICHARDSON

LIZA<br>RICHARDSONLIZA<br>RICHARDSON

José Galván guest hosts

José Galván sits in for Liza Richardson.

COMING SOON

Aug 12, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

José Galván sits in for Liza Richardson.

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music Blog
Amber Mark Live On MBE
KCRW Music Blog

Amber Mark Live On MBE All ears are on Amber Mark, a rising New York musician who transformed her grief into a gorgeous self-produced debut EP that’s truly wise beyond its years. A musical eulogy… Read More

Aug 02, 2017

Pan Caliente: Viva! Pomona
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Viva! Pomona Summers in LA are some of the best months for live music. You have outdoor venues, free shows all over town, and even great peripheral events in the suburbs. Shift… Read More

Aug 02, 2017

Analog Africa’s Fabulous Reissues of Forgotten African Classics
KCRW Music Blog

Analog Africa’s Fabulous Reissues of Forgotten African Classics In early 1980, as KCRW’s host of Morning Becomes Eclectic, I decided to start a dedicated African music show along with Reggae Beat host Roger Steffens, who suggested the idea. Never… Read More

Aug 02, 2017

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE