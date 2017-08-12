José Galván sits in for Liza Richardson.
José Galván guest hosts
José Galván sits in for Liza Richardson.
FROM THIS EPISODE
[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]
CREDITS
LATEST BLOG POSTS
KCRW Music Blog
Amber Mark Live On MBE All ears are on Amber Mark, a rising New York musician who transformed her grief into a gorgeous self-produced debut EP that’s truly wise beyond its years. A musical eulogy… Read More
KCRW Music Blog
Pan Caliente: Viva! Pomona Summers in LA are some of the best months for live music. You have outdoor venues, free shows all over town, and even great peripheral events in the suburbs. Shift… Read More