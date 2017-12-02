Jason Kramer sits in for Mathieu Schreyer.
Jason Kramer guest hosts
Jason Kramer sits in for Mathieu Schreyer.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Jason Kramer
More From Mathieu Schreyer
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Music for Your Weekend: Classics Remixed Edition It’s officially “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year!” I won’t bombard you with obscure Christmas tunes (yet), but this time right between Thanksgiving and Christmas does have me craving… Read More
Show #239: Musical Potpourri This week we feature a potpourri of music new and old. We begin by remembering two important figures from the jazz world who passed away recently. Veteran Columbia Records… Read More