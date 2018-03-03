Marion Hodges sits in for Mathieu Schreyer.
Marion Hodges guest hosts
Marion Hodges sits in for Mathieu Schreyer.
FROM THIS EPISODE
[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]
CREDITS
Host:
Marion Hodges
More From Mathieu Schreyer
LATEST BLOG POSTS
KCRW Music Blog
Music For Your Weekend: SXSW Preview (Part 1) With Spring on the horizon, you know what that means? Festival season. Starting in just over a week, South by Southwest (SXSW) always seems to kick things off properly. With… Read More
KCRW Music Blog
Show #252: March Music Mix We begin this week’s show with the music of three artists with performances in So Cal in the upcoming week. First up, we hear Wu Man, a virtuoso on the… Read More