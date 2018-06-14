ON AIR
DONATE!

Above & Beyond Mix

English trance/electronic mavens Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness, and Paavo Siljamäki formed Above & Beyond in the year 2000, and has received many accomplishments in the electronic music world since then: a weekly radio show, Above & Beyond Group Therapy, record label Anjunabeats, a place on DJ Mag's Top 100 List every year since 2004, and a Grammy Award nomination. 

Jun 16, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The last thing Above & Beyond wants to do is repeat themselves, and that’s partly what keeps them surging onward with their latest studio album, Common Ground, which is marked by global travels and released via their own Anjunabeats label earlier this year. North American fans can look forward to a once-in-a-lifetime experience when the Grammy-nominated trio take to the sand this summer to host a special one-day Anjunabeach festival at Huntington State Beach on Saturday, June 23. Featuring guest sets from Lane 8, Mat Zo, Luttrell, and the trio themselves. We are thrilled to welcome Above & Beyond to Metropolis ahead of their event for a exclusive guest mix.

 

Tracklist:

1. Jon Hopkins – Abandon Window [DOMINO] 
2. Peter Gabriel – The Nest That Sailed The Sky
3. Jon Hopkins – Immunity [DOMINO]
4. Ólafur Arnalds – Only For The Winds (Ryan Davis A Letter From Far Away Variation) [ANJUNADEEP]
5. Ólafur Arnalds – Near Light [ERASED TAPES]
6. Andrew Bayer – Let’s Hear That B Section Again [ANJUNABEATS]
7. Above & Beyond – Small Moments Like These [ANJUNABEATS]
8. Above & Beyond – Sun In Your Eyes [ANJUNABEATS]

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

