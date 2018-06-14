Above & Beyond Mix

The last thing Above & Beyond wants to do is repeat themselves, and that’s partly what keeps them surging onward with their latest studio album, Common Ground, which is marked by global travels and released via their own Anjunabeats label earlier this year. North American fans can look forward to a once-in-a-lifetime experience when the Grammy-nominated trio take to the sand this summer to host a special one-day Anjunabeach festival at Huntington State Beach on Saturday, June 23. Featuring guest sets from Lane 8, Mat Zo, Luttrell, and the trio themselves. We are thrilled to welcome Above & Beyond to Metropolis ahead of their event for a exclusive guest mix.

Tracklist:



