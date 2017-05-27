Anna Lunoe Exclusive Mix

Sydney native, Anna Lunoe’s eclectic track selections and charismatic presence behind the decks have translated to airwaves, festival stages, and pop charts across the globe.



Lunoe cut her teeth in her hometown for years, DJing alongside the likes of Flume, Nina Las Vegas, RÜFÜS, and Alison Wonderland before making the big move to Los Angeles in 2012. Last year she made history as the first solo female act to play the Main Stage set at EDC’s flagship, Las Vegas festival. Her most recent solo release, Godzilla, was released on her own label, HYPERHOUSE.



She shares an exclusive mix in advance of her upcoming appearance at the 5th annual Splash House Festival, June 9th-11th in Palm Springs.



Track list:



1. Anna Lunoe - Radioactive - (Jaded's Radioactive man mix )

2. Chris Lorenzo - Nightmares (COLE Edit)

3. LondonBridge - Play the Record

4. Born Dirty-SIRENS ++

5. Whistle Blower (Edit) ID

6. Major Lazer-Pon De Floor (Noise Frenzy Bootleg)

7. Chris Lake-I Want You

8. Chris Lake & Anna Lunoe -Stomper

9. Chris Lake/ Juyen Sebuya (Anna Lunoe Edit)-Bang that operator

10. BIGGUP FT DOCTOR-- Riddim Commission-

11. Anna Lunoe-Godzilla

12. Dombresky-Utopia [4B Remix]

13. Cashmere cat x Sophie ft MO -9 (after coachella)

14. Trippy Turtle x Valentino Khan-Southside DEEP DOWN LOWZ (BENZI EDIT)

15. Sinjin Hawke-In Loving Memory

16. J Hus-Did You See

17. Kurta Kente ??

18. Flume- Numb & Getting Colder (feat. Kučka) [Baauer Remix]

19. Flume - Wallfuck (Gramatik X Ramzoid Remix)

20. Dr Dre-The Next Episode (Neo Fresco Remix)

21. Boys Noize-Rock The Bells

22. Mr Oizo- 'All Dry'

23. Demon - Back & Forth (Le Dom refix)

24. Boy 8 Bit-Desirable

25.Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs & Anna Lunoe -Feels Like

26. BABU- Work It

27. Taiki Nulight - Double Agent

28. Flume-Say It (Anna Lunoe Remix)

29. Billy Kenny x Walker & Royce - The Lonely Robot

30. ANNA LUNOE & TOUCH SENSITIVE -REAL TALK

31. Damian Lazarus & The Ancient Moons- I Found You

32. Jnthn Stein- Changes (Djemba Remix)