Breakbot Exclusive Mix

Thibaut Jean-Marie Michel Berland, best known as his stage name, Breakbot, is a French producer most recognized for his remixes. His reworkings of songs by artists including Röyksopp, Digitalism, and Chromeo are among his most popular, but his original tracks bring just as much heat.



To give this groove more shape, Breakbot called on singer Irfane’s melodic voice. The singer, who is from Strasbourg, Germany with Yankee origins, had also made a name for himself in the mid-aughts by lending his Curtis Mayfield-like vocals to former band Outlines.

After the Baby I’m Yours EP and a few other similar projects, Breakbot released his debut full-length album in 2012 on Ed Banger Records. By Your Side a true rhythmic lovefest. Their latest, Still Waters come with new moves, incorporating a disco-funk vibe into techno and futuristic accelerations to create an ideal soundtrack for any proper dance floor.



We are thrilled to share an exclusive mix the duo has whipped up for Metropolis. Catch Breakbot LIVE at CRSSD Festival September 30th



Photo courtesy Of Ludovic Zuili

Tracklist:



1. Blue magic - Side show (mike maurro edit)

2. Margo Williams - God Save and Protect All the Children

3. Stwange Poweple - Get up (Let's rock) / Breakbot - Arrested

4. Le club - Un fait divers et rien de plus

5. Crown Heights Affair - Dance Lady Dance

6. Samuel Johnathan Johnson - Sweet Love

7. Cheryl Lynn - You Saved My Day (Joey Negro edit) / Breakbot - Turning Around

8. Cloud One ft Margo Williams - Don't Let My Rainbow Pass Me By

9. The Fantastic Aleems - Hooked On Your Love (john morales mix)

10. Young and Company - Strut Your Stuff

11. Sugar Bear Johnson - When Your Jones Come Down

12. Beckie Bell - Music Madness (Extended Charles Maurice version)

13. George Duke - I Want You For Myself (Mike Maurro edit) / Breakbot - Too Soon