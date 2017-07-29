Camelphat Exclusive Mix

Masked and mysterious UK duo Camelphat, have been killing the game the past few years with their high energy DJ sets. Their production style is emotionally-rich and sub-soaked, with silky-synth vocals.



They studied dance music dynamics as resident DJ’s long before they dove into producing original music. Few DJ’s choose to build an identity with their sound alone, while avoiding the spotlight, but Camelphat exhibit an organic ability to create versatile and timeless house music.



Camelphat present us with an exclusive mix for Metropolis, ahead of their set at the infamous Palm Springs summer pool party Splash House on Saturday, August 13th.



Tracklist:



1. Kotlett & Zadak - Panotica

2. Denniz Cruz & Los Suruba - Funk You

3. Blond:ish - Moonbow

4. Stan Garac - Dig This

5. Alexander Aurel - Go to sleep

6. DJ Wady & Patrick M - Hulk - CamelPhat Re-Fix

7. Zahre - Taling Over Me

8. Riva Starr & Dinnz Cruz - A Jem Be

9. CamelPhat - Jungle Cook

10. Secondcity - Kwelenga

11. CamelPhat & Elderbrook - Cola

12. Yousef - Life is too short

13. Solardo - On The Corner

14. Dino Lenny - Shoot me to the sky - Maceo Plex Mix



