Com Truise Exclusive Mix

Com Truise is the latest pseudonym of producer and designer Seth Haley. Known for his playful nature and heady, melodic beats, the native New Yorker –now based in LA– will be releasing his long-awaited full-length album, "Iteration", on June 5th. He shares an exclusive mix with us before a run of West Coast tour dates, including a show at the Regent Theater on May 11.



Photo credit: Effixx



Tracklist:



The Chemical Brothers - Not Another Drug Store

Tycho - Horizon

Siriusmo - Ick hab wat bessret vor (Original Version)

Datassette - Music

Adonis - No Way Back

Crackboy - Hilinner (Gesaffelstein Remix)

Tiger & Woods - No More Talking

Com Truise - Memory

DMX Krew - When The Going Gets Weird

Neon Indian - Techno Clique

Evelyn "Champagne" King - Love Come Down

The Advisory Circle - Sundial

Com Truise - I Dream (for You)