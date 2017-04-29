Com Truise is the latest pseudonym of producer and designer Seth Haley. Known for his playful nature and heady, melodic beats, the native New Yorker –now based in LA– will be releasing his long-awaited full-length album, "Iteration", on June 5th. He shares an exclusive mix with us before a run of West Coast tour dates, including a show at the Regent Theater on May 11.
Photo credit: Effixx
Tracklist:
The Chemical Brothers - Not Another Drug Store
Tycho - Horizon
Siriusmo - Ick hab wat bessret vor (Original Version)
Datassette - Music
Adonis - No Way Back
Crackboy - Hilinner (Gesaffelstein Remix)
Tiger & Woods - No More Talking
Com Truise - Memory
DMX Krew - When The Going Gets Weird
Neon Indian - Techno Clique
Evelyn "Champagne" King - Love Come Down
The Advisory Circle - Sundial
Com Truise - I Dream (for You)
Com Truise Exclusive Mix
FROM THIS EPISODE
