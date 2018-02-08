Cut Snake Exclusive Mix

Cut Snake made the rounds on the American festival circuit in 2014, with sets at SXSW, Splash House and HARD Day of the Dead. In the studio, the boys channel their unabashed carefree attitudes into tracks like the sultry debut single “Face Down," and lush vocal cut “Echo." Cut Snake have coined a mix of atmospheric deep-house and bass heavy tech-house that's suited to no one particular environment. Now, the duo from down under share an exclusive mix with Metropolis ahead of their set at Air + Style at Expo Park in Downtown Los Angeles, March 3rd and 4th.
Leigh Sedley and Paul Fisher moved from Australia to America 10 years ago as professional surfers. These days, though, the duo is becoming better known as the DJs and producers called Cut Snake.
