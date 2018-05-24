Daniel Avery Exclusive Mix

With this release, he inhabits much of the same dark, alien psychic spaces as his previous full-length, although Song For Alpha blows past any expectations one may have held of Avery’s musical narrative: it’s legit.
Marking an exciting new chapter for Avery with a number of US dates with Nine Inch Nails and Jon Hopkins on their respective west coast and Canada tours this year. KCRW welcomes Daniel Avery to Metropolis with a exclusive guest mix in celebration of his album, Song For Alpha.
Tracklist:
1. Daniel Avery - Think About What You Love [Phantasy / Mute]
2. Daniel Avery - First Light [Phantasy / Mute]
3. Daniel Avery - Stereo L [Phantasy / Mute]
4. Daniel Avery - Radius [Phantasy / Mute]
5. S.English - Over The Railing [LIES]
6. Daniel Avery & Alessandro Cortini - Sun [white label]
7. Black Zone Myth Chant - My Glory Will Be To Sing Eternal Law [Laitdbac]
8. Daniel Avery - TBW17 [Phantasy / Mute]
9. Artefakt - Weltformel[Delsin]
10. Mor Elian - Persona Non Grata [Hypercolour]
11. Versalife - Autobots [Shipwreck]
12. Mrs.Jynx - Diving Loop (B12 Remix)[Central Processing Unit]
13. Skee Mask - 50 Euro To Break Boost [Ilian Tape]
14. Daniel Avery - Endnote [Phantasy / Mute]
15. Galaxian - Mutual Arising [Return To Disorder]