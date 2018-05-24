ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

METROPOLIS

METROPOLISMETROPOLIS

Daniel Avery Exclusive Mix

Multifaceted British electronic producer Daniel Avery released his cult club masterpiece Drone Logic back in 2013. It was a lasting document of second-wave minimal techno that helped to further legitimize the genre in the eyes of critics. Now, after half a decade spent touring the world as an in-demand DJ, Avery is back with his follow-up LP, Song For Alpha, an album that will only elevate his status as a world-class DJ.

COMING SOON

May 26, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

With this release, he inhabits much of the same dark, alien psychic spaces as his previous full-length, although Song For Alpha blows past any expectations one may have held of Avery’s musical narrative: it’s legit.

Marking an exciting new chapter for Avery with a number of US dates with Nine Inch Nails and Jon Hopkins on their respective west coast and Canada tours this year. KCRW welcomes Daniel Avery to Metropolis with a exclusive guest mix in celebration of his album, Song For Alpha.

Tracklist:

1. Daniel Avery - Think About What You Love [Phantasy / Mute]
2. Daniel Avery - First Light [Phantasy / Mute]
3. Daniel Avery - Stereo L [Phantasy / Mute]
4. Daniel Avery - Radius [Phantasy / Mute]
5. S.English - Over The Railing [LIES]
6. Daniel Avery & Alessandro Cortini - Sun [white label]
7. Black Zone Myth Chant - My Glory Will Be To Sing Eternal Law [Laitdbac]
8. Daniel Avery - TBW17 [Phantasy / Mute]
9. Artefakt - Weltformel[Delsin]
10. Mor Elian - Persona Non Grata [Hypercolour]
11. Versalife - Autobots [Shipwreck]
12. Mrs.Jynx - Diving Loop (B12 Remix)[Central Processing Unit]
13. Skee Mask - 50 Euro To Break Boost [Ilian Tape]
14. Daniel Avery - Endnote [Phantasy / Mute]
15. Galaxian - Mutual Arising [Return To Disorder]

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

Producers:
Stephanie Barbosa

More From Metropolis

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music News
Pan Caliente – Making Movies x Las Cafeteras – Tormenta (Song Premiere)
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente – Making Movies x Las Cafeteras – Tormenta (Song Premiere) Earlier this year as Las Cafeteras hit the road for their GlobalFest tour, they found themselves in need of a sub on guitar. The perfect person for the job would… Read More

May 23, 2018

“Jazz at the Philharmonic” Reissues Offer Snapshot of Greatest Live Jazz Sets Ever Recorded
KCRW Music Blog

“Jazz at the Philharmonic” Reissues Offer Snapshot of Greatest Live Jazz Sets Ever Recorded Norman Granz may not be a household name today, but the influential producer changed the way jazz music was presented and perceived. Through his Jazz at the Philharmonic (JATP) concerts… Read More

May 22, 2018

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 5.21 – 5.25.18
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 5.21 – 5.25.18 An eclectic mix of five songs await you, as we cue up another round of Today’s Top Tune. We begin with EELS, who launch their North American tour from LA with shows… Read More

May 21, 2018

Events

View All Events

Latest In Music

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed