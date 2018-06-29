Long Way Home marks his fourth artist album, and the first to be released on his own label, Lazy Days Recordings. The album indicates his return to his hometown of Montreal after eight years in San Francisco, and also marks a comeback to the LP format after ten years. His music utilizes electro beats, a clear 80’s disco influence, and an OG dub sound, all embraced by a balearic/coastal feel born from his recent travels to Mallorca, Ibiza and Croatia. Long Way Home is quintessential summer listening that will evoke the warmth of the sun year round. We are thrilled to celebrate the new album by inviting Fred onto Metropolis for an exclusive mix, only on KCRW.
Track List:
Fred Everything Metropolis Mix
French Canadian artist Fred Everything began his career in the early 90’s playing at nightclubs in Montreal, and the auspicious career that followed has spanned over 20 years and continues to thrive. With producing and DJing as his main focus, Fred has earned his status as one of the foremost pioneers of the deep house genre. Fred Everything seeded the vanguard of a movement in dance music.
Long Way Home marks his fourth artist album, and the first to be released on his own label, Lazy Days Recordings. The album indicates his return to his hometown of Montreal after eight years in San Francisco, and also marks a comeback to the LP format after ten years. His music utilizes electro beats, a clear 80’s disco influence, and an OG dub sound, all embraced by a balearic/coastal feel born from his recent travels to Mallorca, Ibiza and Croatia. Long Way Home is quintessential summer listening that will evoke the warmth of the sun year round. We are thrilled to celebrate the new album by inviting Fred onto Metropolis for an exclusive mix, only on KCRW.
Jason Bentley
Stephanie Barbosa
