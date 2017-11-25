ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

METROPOLIS

METROPOLISMETROPOLIS

Giraffage Exclusive Mix

San Francisco-based producer Giraffage (Charlie Yin), whose dreamy synth-pop productions have appointed him one of electronic music’s most refreshing and innovative producers. We are thrilled to welcome Giraffage to Metropolis from the middle of his North American tour. Don’t miss this exclusive mix.

COMING SOON

Nov 25, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

San Francisco-based producer Giraffage (Charlie Yin), whose dreamy synth-pop productions have appointed him one of electronic music’s most refreshing and innovative producers, takes a sonic leap forward with his forthcoming record, Too Real.

Created over the span of two years and recorded entirely in his bedroom in San Francisco, the album chronicles the producer’s personal journey of self healing, as each song represents a different period in his life.

Luckily for Yin, his success raced ahead at light speed following his 2013 Needs mixtape, a release that showcased his versatility as a producer and “omnivorous music lover,” as noted by Pitchfork. It wasn’t until his world tour supporting Porter Robinson—an experience he considers one of the most pivotal points in his career—that he was able to see the panorama of his rapidly growing fan base. He continued touring with names like Phantogram, Flume, and XXYYXX; until dropping his No Reason EP with Fool’s Gold in 2014, his first release of all-original, sample-free productions.

Since then, Giraffage has continued to tour and play major international festivals while writing his forthcoming LP, Too Real. The album takes sonic and stylistic cues from such groundbreaking acts as Yellow Magic Orchestra, Haruomi Hosono, Soichi Terada, Interpol, and Radiohead. 

We are thrilled to welcome Giraffage to Metropolis from the middle of his North American tour. Don’t miss this exclusive mix and his live set at The Fonda in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 29th.

Track list:

1. Vanilla - Swept Away
2. Giraffage - 19 hours
3. Sasac - Remote Warehouse District
4. Space Dandy OST - Dandy in Love
5. Maitro - One Wish
6. Great Dane - Do 4 Love
7. Hot Sugar- Sinkies
8. Rage Logic - Why Don't We Talk Anymore
9. Jesper Ryom - Apolune
10. Classixx - A Fax from the Beach
11. Hoody - Hangang
12. Giraffage - Slowly
13. Daniel Avery - These Nights Never End
14. Pyramid - Monolith
[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

More From Metropolis

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music Blog
Looped: Lo Moon
KCRW Music Blog

Looped: Lo Moon Looped is an audio & visual journey through the eyes of KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez. Explore the streets, beats and meet the people who make it happen. — We’ve been… Read More

Nov 21, 2017

KCRW Exclusive: Matt Pond PA “More Winter Lives”
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Exclusive: Matt Pond PA “More Winter Lives” Our dearly beloved Matt Pond PA will no longer be recording music under that moniker. It’s sad, but when you read his statement below it was clearly an inevitable ending.… Read More

Nov 20, 2017

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 11.20 – 11.24.17
KCRW Music Blog

The Week Ahead: Today’s Top Tune 11.20 – 11.24.17 We take five new songs from brand new releases, including work with NY duo Sofi Tukker. Jonti tracks its spiritual journey in song. Australian cousins making up Kllo have a distinct sound informed by the… Read More

Nov 20, 2017

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed