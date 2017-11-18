ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

METROPOLIS

METROPOLISMETROPOLIS

Gorgon City Exclusive Mix

UK’s Gorgon City, made up of Kyle Gibbon and Matt Robson-Scott, have thrived on the electronic music scene with their unique blend of bass-driven house music and addictive vocals.

COMING SOON

Nov 18, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

UK’s Gorgon City, made up of Kyle Gibbon and Matt Robson-Scott, have thrived on the electronic music scene both at home and across the pond over the last 5 years thanks to their unique blend of bass-driven house music and addictive vocals.

Gorgon City built their sound over years of London club nights, and have grown from playing grimy basement rooms to headlining globals festivals, major stages around the world, and a residency at Amnesisa Ibiza. 

Recently, the duo have showcased their prowess for more club-oriented, rugged, minimalist beats in their releases on Crosstown Rebels Suara, showing their diversity in both the club and underground.

The North London duo show no signs of slowing, hitting #4 on the UK chart with “Ready For Your Love” featuring MNEK, then following that up with five more top 20 hitters on the UK singles chart— an achievement that's nearly unheard of.

Gorgon City share an exclusive mix with Metropolis in light of their LA tour this weekend.

Photo courtesy Of Gorgon City


Track List:

1. London Grammar - Hell To Liars (Gorgon City remix)
2. Patrick Topping - Be Sharp Say Nowt
3. Rooke - Transition
4. Will Clarke - give me your love
5. Fisher - Stop It
6. Skena - Too Late
7. Gorgon City - Trouble
8. Andre Salmon - Da Thing
9. Eli Brown - Sumatra
10. Gorgon City - Doubts
11. Dusky - LF10
Dick Johnson - Senegal

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

More From Metropolis

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music Blog
KCRW Presents: Closing out “Showvember”
KCRW Music Blog

KCRW Presents: Closing out “Showvember” “Showvember” comes to a close in 2 weeks, but we are already planning your 2018 calendar and I’m just as confused as you are as to how we got to… Read More

Nov 16, 2017

Pan Caliente: iLe Acoustic
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: iLe Acoustic With the end of the year right around the corner, and all our focus starting to turn to our best of the year, we couldn’t help but notice that we… Read More

Nov 15, 2017

Spotlight on Charles Lloyd: Sufi, Seeker, and Jazz Titan
KCRW Music Blog

Spotlight on Charles Lloyd: Sufi, Seeker, and Jazz Titan Veteran saxophonist/flutist/composer Charles Lloyd is a jazz master who has produced an extensive and varied discography since the early 1960’s. The mellow sound of his gold-plated Conn Constellation tenor saxophone… Read More

Nov 14, 2017

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed