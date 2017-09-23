ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

METROPOLIS

METROPOLISMETROPOLIS

Hot Since 82 Exclusive Mix

Daley Padley, also known as Hot Since 82, is a British DJ, house music producer and DJ Awards winner currently based in Leeds, UK. With massive hit after hit, Hot Since 82 is responsible for some of the best parties at the world’s most elite clubs and he's stopped by to create an exclusive mix for this week’s Metropolis. 

COMING SOON

Sep 23, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Daley Padley, also known as Hot Since 82, is a British DJ, house music producer and DJ Awards winner currently based in Leeds, UK. The British native has grown into his own sonic skin to become one of the most in-demand tech house DJ’s in the world. With massive hit after hit, Hot Since 82 is responsible for some of the best parties at the world’s most elite clubs.

Successful releases on Get Physical, Noir, and Suara, plus gigs in Ushuaia, and numerous worldwide festivals have earned Hot Since 82 the rank he enjoys on the infamous Resident Advisor Top 100, all while running his successful record label, Knee Deep In Music.

He’s without a doubt managed to set a new standard for consistent quality jams, pushing the envelope forward-thinking in the new era of dance music. Despite his popularity and growth as a DJ, Hot Since 82  still talks about music more like a fan than an artist,  a quality that makes us love him even more. And while his career doesn’t seem to be going anywhere but up, Hot Since 82 stopped by to create an exclusive mix for this week’s Metropolis. 

Catch him LIVE at CRSSD Festival on September 30th.


Tracklist:

1. Trust (Tiago Remix) - Vahagn 
2. Will Make Love (Jackin House Mix) - DJ Rooster
3. Temperamental (Vibe Killers Remix) - Ross Evans 
4. I Need Your Loving - Chop Stick & Johnjon
5. Uknown ID
6. Baku (Morning Sun Mix ) - Horizons
7. Mygut (Solomun Remix) - Super Flu
8. Deep Musique (Rampa Remix) - Pastaboys feat Onsulade
9. Eunoia - Kydus 
10. Black Jaguar -  Alex Clavijo & Bassel Darwish 
11. The Age Of Love (Solomun Renaissance  Remix) - Age Of Love
12. Out Of Time - Sasha

[PLAYLIST GOES HERE]

CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

More From Metropolis

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Music Blog
Music For Your Weekend
KCRW Music Blog

Music For Your Weekend Today is the first day of Autumn, and it even sort of feels like it here in Los Angeles… So with that in mind, let’s take a look back at… Read More

Sep 22, 2017

Show #229: Evergreens — The Music I Love (Part 2)
KCRW Music Blog

Show #229: Evergreens — The Music I Love (Part 2) Listening to music has always been such an amazing, exciting, and rich experience for me that sometimes, rather than present another new releases program, I just want to share the… Read More

Sep 21, 2017

Pan Caliente: Otoño Playlist
KCRW Music Blog

Pan Caliente: Otoño Playlist As the days get shorter and summer transitions into fall, so too do our musical tastes. Today we bring you a playlist for your upcoming Otoño. It’s filled with jams… Read More

Sep 21, 2017

Events

View All Events

Upcoming

View Schedule

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed