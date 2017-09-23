Hot Since 82 Exclusive Mix

Daley Padley, also known as Hot Since 82, is a British DJ, house music producer and DJ Awards winner currently based in Leeds, UK. The British native has grown into his own sonic skin to become one of the most in-demand tech house DJ’s in the world. With massive hit after hit, Hot Since 82 is responsible for some of the best parties at the world’s most elite clubs.

Successful releases on Get Physical, Noir, and Suara, plus gigs in Ushuaia, and numerous worldwide festivals have earned Hot Since 82 the rank he enjoys on the infamous Resident Advisor Top 100, all while running his successful record label, Knee Deep In Music.

He’s without a doubt managed to set a new standard for consistent quality jams, pushing the envelope forward-thinking in the new era of dance music. Despite his popularity and growth as a DJ, Hot Since 82 still talks about music more like a fan than an artist, a quality that makes us love him even more. And while his career doesn’t seem to be going anywhere but up, Hot Since 82 stopped by to create an exclusive mix for this week’s Metropolis.



Catch him LIVE at CRSSD Festival on September 30th.





Tracklist:



1. Trust (Tiago Remix) - Vahagn

2. Will Make Love (Jackin House Mix) - DJ Rooster

3. Temperamental (Vibe Killers Remix) - Ross Evans

4. I Need Your Loving - Chop Stick & Johnjon

5. Uknown ID

6. Baku (Morning Sun Mix ) - Horizons

7. Mygut (Solomun Remix) - Super Flu

8. Deep Musique (Rampa Remix) - Pastaboys feat Onsulade

9. Eunoia - Kydus

10. Black Jaguar - Alex Clavijo & Bassel Darwish

11. The Age Of Love (Solomun Renaissance Remix) - Age Of Love

12. Out Of Time - Sasha