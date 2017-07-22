Jimpster Exclusive Mix

Jamie “Jimpster” Odell wears many hats— and wears them well. As a taste-maker, label boss, producer, DJ, and remixer; he’s become prolific in his ability to operate across the entire spectrum of the electronic music scene.



With over 20 years experience, Odell’s resume is profound, to say the least. In both quantity and quality, he impresses with releases and remixes on his noteworthy labels Freerange and Delusions of Grandeur.



The Englishman cannot be constrained by one musical genre, innovatively drawing influence from extremely diverse sources; from excellent chromatic house chords to tribal, jazz and even Balearic music. You can count on this eclectic style with his much-anticipated seventh album Silent Stars, which follows 2013's Porchlights & Rocking Chairs.



Jimpster stays true to his word that “there’s an honesty in the simplicity of great house music,” and we couldn’t agree more. We’re thrilled to present Jimpster’s exclusive mix for Metropolis.



Tracklist:

1. KiNK - Leko (Session Victim Remix) - Burek

2. Brian Ring - Second Base - Berlin Bass Collective

3. Jimpster - The Sun Comes up ft Jinadu (Peggy Got 6am Remix) - Freerange

4. Grant - Feeling (Vocal Mix) - Lobster Theramin

5. The Invisible - Love Me Again ft. Anna Calvi (Chaos in the CBD Remix) - Ninjatune

6. Ozel AB - Positronic Dreams - Workshop

7. Lone - Mind’s Eye Melody - R&S

8. Pepe - Bay Moon - Renascence

9. Art Alfie - Flaunting ft. Mons Glaeser (AA dub) - Karlovak

10. Luka Samba & Filter Bear - Hebe XVI (Charles Webster Mix 4) - Lost & Found