Joe Goddard Exclusive Mix

Hot Chip co-founder, 2 Bears member and Grammy-nominated producer Joe Goddard combines a thirst for experimentation, an instinctive understanding of the dance floor and a love of left-of-center pop music in his solo recordings. He's gifted Metropolis with an exclusive mix to celebrate the release of his solo album, "Electric Lines," out on April 21.
Photo credit: Marc Sethi
Tracklist:
1. M'Boom – Circles
2. Colonel Abrams – Trapped (Muzik Box Beat Edit)
3. Passarani – Wonky Wonky Wonky
4. Joe Goddard – Home (Eric Kupper Extended Mix)
5. Andres – Mighty Tribe
6. Joe Goddard – Children
7. Harris and Orr – Spread Love
8. Joe Goddard –Truth Is Light
9. Rimbaudian – She Taught Me How To Love
10. Michael Mayer feat Joe Goddard – For You (DJ Koze's Mbira Mix)