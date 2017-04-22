Joe Goddard Exclusive Mix

Hot Chip co-founder, 2 Bears member and Grammy-nominated producer Joe Goddard combines a thirst for experimentation, an instinctive understanding of the dance floor and a love of left-of-center pop music in his solo recordings. He's gifted Metropolis with an exclusive mix to celebrate the release of his solo album, "Electric Lines," out on April 21.



Photo credit: Marc Sethi





Tracklist:

1. M'Boom – Circles

2. Colonel Abrams – Trapped (Muzik Box Beat Edit)

3. Passarani – Wonky Wonky Wonky

4. Joe Goddard – Home (Eric Kupper Extended Mix)

5. Andres – Mighty Tribe

6. Joe Goddard – Children

7. Harris and Orr – Spread Love

8. Joe Goddard –Truth Is Light

9. Rimbaudian – She Taught Me How To Love

10. Michael Mayer feat Joe Goddard – For You (DJ Koze's Mbira Mix)