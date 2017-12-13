MANIK Exclusive Mix

New York City's very own MANIK, fired onto the electronic music scene in 2011 with releases on Ovum, Poker Flat and Culprit. A native of Queens, MANIK is a quintessential New York DJ; a connoisseur of dance music with an inimitable style that crosses multiple genres. A seasoned crate digger MANIK spends hours in record shops to glean those few forgotten records and hidden gems. Now residing in sunny southern California, MANIK is also tastemaker and educator within his field.



As a DJ, MANIK's international profile has risen just as quickly. He’s played at Panorama Bar Berlin, Womb Tokyo, Fabric London, Revolver Melbourne, Q Nightclub Seattle, and many more throughout the years. The New Yorker continues to bring his unique brand of blended house and techno, old school and new school, crafted mixes to the dance floor. Fresh off the release of his latest album, Underground Knowledge, MANIK brings his creativity right here to KCRW with a custom mix for Metropolis.



Tracklist:



1. Deep 88 - Schlagsahne [Juice Records]

2. Sade - Edit [White Label]

3. Garritt David & Rowe - Full Mood [Stripped & Chewed]

4. MANIK - That Hustle [Ovum]

5. Teflon Dons - Eve Of The Freak Styles [Worldship]

6. Louzytoolz - Feel It Out [White Label]

7. Fingers Inc. - Can You Feel It?

8. MANIK - Devils Dance [Ovum]

9. DJ Device & Devibes - Always Be There For Me (Vocal Mix) [Vice Versa]

10. Paranoid London - Give Me The [PLR]