Moon Boots Exclusive Mix

Moon Boots aka Peter Dougherty has made a big imprint on the underground electronic scene over recent years, both as a founding member of the influential French Express collective and via his remixes for artists like Robyn, CHVRCHES and more. The House DJ/ producer put together an exclusive mix for Metropolis -- including the premiere of a new original song -- in advance of CRSSD Fest.



Tracklist:



1. Bonobo - Bambro Koyo Ganda ft. Innov Gnawa (Original Mix)

2. Rob Shields - Water

3. Ogres Debris - Lazer Gun (Asesse Versions Remix)

4. Panorama Channel - Jigsaw Lovers Club

5. Jagwar Ma - Give Me A Reason - (Michael Mayer Does The Amoeba Remix)

6. Joakim - Would You Give Up (The Drifter Remix)

7. EFDE - My Bleep

8. Moon Boots Feat Lulu James - Tear My Heart

9. Bwana - Generation Nostalgia

10. Justin Jay - Climbing Trees (Moon Boots Remix)

11. Ennio Morricone - For a Few Dollars More Theme (Cratebug Edit)

12. 1Click - Running Down Again

13. Moon Boots - First Landing

14. Moon Boots - The Life Aquatic