Moon Boots aka Peter Dougherty has made a big imprint on the underground electronic scene over recent years, both as a founding member of the influential French Express collective and via his remixes for artists like Robyn, CHVRCHES and more. The House DJ/ producer put together an exclusive mix for Metropolis -- including the premiere of a new original song -- in advance of CRSSD Fest.
Tracklist:
1. Bonobo - Bambro Koyo Ganda ft. Innov Gnawa (Original Mix)
2. Rob Shields - Water
3. Ogres Debris - Lazer Gun (Asesse Versions Remix)
4. Panorama Channel - Jigsaw Lovers Club
5. Jagwar Ma - Give Me A Reason - (Michael Mayer Does The Amoeba Remix)
6. Joakim - Would You Give Up (The Drifter Remix)
7. EFDE - My Bleep
8. Moon Boots Feat Lulu James - Tear My Heart
9. Bwana - Generation Nostalgia
10. Justin Jay - Climbing Trees (Moon Boots Remix)
11. Ennio Morricone - For a Few Dollars More Theme (Cratebug Edit)
12. 1Click - Running Down Again
13. Moon Boots - First Landing
14. Moon Boots - The Life Aquatic
Moon Boots Exclusive Mix
FROM THIS EPISODE
