Oliver Exclusive Mix

Together, Oliver transcended space and time to create music that fuses genres, eras and production styles into a sound that is slick, tough and futuristic. Brought together in 2010 by a mutual love of production, vinyl, and vintage synthesizers, Oliver established their sonic prowess on EP’s Dirty Talk (2012) Mechanical (2013) and Light Years Away (2014).

The boys have developed their sound steadily over the years, and their maturity is evident with their new album, Full Circle. Remarkably versatile, featuring solid vocal performances from MNDR, Sam Sparro, De La Soul, Yelle, and more. The album tracks a lean into pop, hip-hop, electro and R&B, hitting every mark the duo set to serve a diverse cross-section of music-loving lifeforms.





Track list:

1. Phoenix - Goodbye Soleil

2. Polo & Pan - Zoom Zoom

3. Quadron - LFT

4. Dornik - Drive

5. French 79 - Diamond Veins

6. Feynman - The Farewell Courtyard

7. Emmit Fenn - Everybody Else

8. Tchami - Zeal

9. Corine - Pluie Fine (Polo & Pan Remix)



10. Ron Trent - Boogie Down



11. Steve Monite - Only You



12. Jody Wisternoff - Starstrings (Revamp)



13. Richenel - Autumn



14. Giraffage - Do U Want Me

15. Kwaye - Little Ones