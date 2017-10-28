ON AIR
Oliver Exclusive Mix

Vaughn Oliver and Oliver Goldstein, joined together to make the electronic duo Oliver. Together they’ve transcended space and time to create music that fuses genres, eras and production styles into a sound that is slick, tough and futuristic. Oliver share an exclusive mix with Metropolis in celebration of their new album.

Oct 28, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Together, Oliver transcended space and time to create music that fuses genres, eras and production styles into a sound that is slick, tough and futuristic. Brought together in 2010 by a mutual love of production, vinyl, and vintage synthesizers, Oliver established their sonic prowess on EP’s Dirty Talk (2012) Mechanical (2013) and Light Years Away (2014).

The boys have developed their sound steadily over the years, and their maturity is evident with their new album, Full Circle. Remarkably versatile, featuring solid vocal performances from MNDR, Sam Sparro, De La Soul, Yelle, and more. The album tracks a lean into pop, hip-hop, electro and R&B, hitting every mark the duo set to serve a diverse cross-section of music-loving lifeforms.


Track list

1. Phoenix - Goodbye Soleil
2. Polo & Pan - Zoom Zoom
3. Quadron - LFT
4. Dornik - Drive
5. French 79 - Diamond Veins
6. Feynman - The Farewell Courtyard
7. Emmit Fenn - Everybody Else
8. Tchami - Zeal
9. Corine - Pluie Fine (Polo & Pan Remix)
10. Ron Trent - Boogie Down
11. Steve Monite - Only You
12. Jody Wisternoff - Starstrings (Revamp)
13. Richenel - Autumn
14. Giraffage - Do U Want Me
15. Kwaye - Little Ones
16. Tornado Wallace - Healing Feeling
CREDITS

Host:
Jason Bentley

